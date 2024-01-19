Delta Celebrates 20 Years of Nurturing Energy Conservation in India

Gurugram, January 19, 2024 — Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, proudly commemorates two decades nurturing energy conservation in India with the launch of its “Innovation on Wheels” solutions demonstration initiative, which will traverse 50+ cities, covering over 10,000 kilometres across India. This ground-breaking project, featuring the depth and breadth of Delta’s cutting-edge Data Center Solutions, exemplifies the Company’s commitment to advancing technology and connectivity throughout the nation.

Mr. Benjamin Lin, President, Delta Electronics India, remarked, “Since acquiring ASCOM Energy Systems and its India subsidiary 20 years ago, Delta has been transforming industries and empowering businesses across India with cutting-edge energy-efficient products and solutions. Our ‘Innovation on Wheels’ solutions demonstration truck marks a remarkable stride in Delta’s journey of innovation and enhanced customer engagement. This impressive showcase reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering smart, energy-efficient, and innovative solutions that seamlessly align with the evolving needs of our valued customers.”

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Delta unveiled a state-of-the-art technology truck on January 18th, 2024, embarking on a journey across 50+ cities in India. This pioneering project aims to bring Delta’s advanced technology and solutions directly to customers, showcasing the company’s strength and commitment to the Indian market. Inside the “Innovation on Wheels,” visitors will explore Delta’s diverse portfolio, including data center infrastructure solutions, telecom products, electric vehicle chargers and automation solutions. Optimize, Orchestrate & Operate Data seamlessly with Delta’s All-in-One Containerized Data Center Solutions, designed to accommodate various load sizes for diverse micro, mini, and edge DC applications. Our integrated, plug-and-play solution ensures rapid deployment, coupled with excellent reliability and flexibility.

This initiative aims to showcase Delta’s expertise across various sectors and highlight the company’s commitment to delivering sustainable and energy-efficient solutions. Traveling across the diverse landscapes of the country for over three months, the truck will make strategic stops at all major business centres and industrial hubs, offering an interactive and memorable experience for all onlookers. Delta’s commitment to sustainable products and solutions is evident in the “Innovation on Wheels,” showcasing the company’s efforts to integrate sustainability into every aspect of its business.

Mr. Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director, of Delta Electronics India, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to embark on the Innovation on Wheels’ initiative, a tangible demonstration of Delta’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. This mobile showcase underscores our dedication to bringing advanced Data Center Infrastructure solutions directly to our customers, providing them with a first hand experience of Delta’s cutting-edge technologies.”

The cross-city promotional tour is a strategic move within Delta’s broader marketing strategy, fortifying the brand’s presence and reaching new customers. This initiative aligns with the company’s steadfast commitment to innovation and customer engagement, highlighting Delta’s adaptability and effectiveness in connecting with consumers

Globally, Delta has thrived for five decades and has transformed itself into a global leading provider of smart energy-saving products and solutions. From 2010 to 2022, Delta’s technologies enabled over 39.9 billion kWh of electricity savings for its customers worldwide.

As Delta celebrates 20 years of innovation in India, the “Our ‘Innovation on Wheels’ initiative is a testament to Delta’s dedication to reaching every corner of the country, delivering next generation solutions directly to customers and partners and strengthen relationships with existing customers and forge new partnerships across India. Moreover, this initiative is a testament to Delta’s dedication to sustainability and energy efficiency. Over the years, Delta has been at the forefront of promoting eco-friendly practices and integrating sustainability into its product and solution offerings.