Dreamscape Media Secures Exclusive United States Audiobook Rights for Eight Books in John le Carré’s George Smiley Series and Other Bestselling Titles

Holland, OH (March 8, 2024) — Dreamscape Media, a leading independent audiobook publisher, proudly announces the acquisition of exclusive United States audiobook rights for the iconic Smiley series by the acclaimed author John le Carré. Dreamscape acquired the audiobook rights from Jonny Geller at Curtis Brown. This deal will bring the masterful works of John le Carré to the next generation of listeners, expanding the accessibility and reach of his timeless novels through new audiobook recordings.

Award-winning narrator and actor, Simon Vance will narrate the entire Smiley series.

“Many readers of John le Carré have discovered his work through his audiobooks, and so we are delighted to partner with Dreamscape to find a new generation who can discover his brilliant prose, fantastic characters and great stories this way,” says Jonny Geller, literary agent and CEO of The Curtis Brown Group.

John le Carré, a former cold war spy long considered one of the greatest novelists of the twentieth century, left an indelible mark on the world of spy fiction. Over the past 70 years, Le Carré’s novels have influenced and entertained millions of readers around the globe. His ability to probe the complexities of the human condition, along with contemporary geopolitics, changed the genre.

“We are delighted that Dreamscape will be a new home for the works of John le Carré,” says Clare Cornwell of the le Carré Estate. “We are looking forward to seeing fans and a new generation of readers enjoy the classic and enduring works of le Carré in these new recordings produced by the leader of independent audiobook publishing.”

Dreamscape’s audio acquisition includes eight books in the Smiley series, a series that features le Carré’s most iconic character, international spy George Smiley. The first audiobook in the series, Call for the Dead, will be released in May 2024. Dreamscape will also produce and publish five other standalone titles from le Carré, including A Perfect Spy (May 2024), The Little Drummer Girl (June 2024), and The Naïve and Sentimental Lover (September 2024).

“John le Carré’s legacy is unparalleled, and we are honored to bring his iconic George Smiley series to a new generation through new audiobook productions,” says Michael Olah, senior acquisitions editor at Dreamscape Media. “Dreamscape Media is committed to preserving and enhancing the timeless appeal of le Carré’s works, ensuring that fans and new listeners alike can enjoy the depth and brilliance of his storytelling.”