Savor the Colors of Holi with Cornitos: A Wholesome Feast for Families

March 21, 2024 Mansi Praharaj Business 0

New Delhi, March 2024- Dive into the delightful range of snacks, promising to add flavor and health to the Holi celebrations. Indulge in the diverse range of Nacho Crisps and Crusties meticulously crafted to satisfy your cravings and make your celebration extra special. These products are not only a feast for your taste buds but also a convenient and wholesome snacking option to be enjoyed with your family and friends. For the special occasion.

CORNITOS

Savor the taste of the Nacho Crisps range that is guaranteed to excite your taste buds with the delicious flavors of Cheese & Herbs, Sizzlin Jalapeno, Sea Salt, Sweet Chili, Tikka Masal, Peri Peri Flavor and Tomato Mexicana. Enjoy the colorful festival with a hint of health with the vibrant Veggie Nachos, available in enticing flavors like Quinoa, Spinach, and Beetroot. Infused with natural goodness, these chips redefine snacking with a delectable combination of health and taste.

Furthermore, the Crusties range offers a delectable journey for your taste buds with unique flavors of Italian Cheese Potato Puffs, Peri Peri Potato Puffs, Dilli Chaat Chickpea Puffs, Lemon Chilli Bean Puffs, Cheesy Garlic Chickpea Puffs, and King Curry Bean Puffs.

Manoj Singh, Head of Marketing at Cornitos, expresses his excitement: “As the festival of colors dawns upon us, we are thrilled to join in your vibrant celebrations. Our Nacho Crisps and Crusties range is not just a delectable treat but a fusion of natural goodness, perfectly complementing the essence of the Holi feast.”

Related Articles

No Picture
Business

Space World Group Launches Their Next Venture, Constl – A Visionary Digital Network Infrastructure Service, After Brookfield-Backed Invit Acquires STIPL (Space Teleinfra Pvt. Ltd.)

December 22, 2023 Sujata Business Comments Off on Space World Group Launches Their Next Venture, Constl – A Visionary Digital Network Infrastructure Service, After Brookfield-Backed Invit Acquires STIPL (Space Teleinfra Pvt. Ltd.)

Launch of Constl ushers a new era in optical fiber-based digital infrastructure Sole purpose is to provide world class digital infrastructure services connecting people, businesses and communities across the globe Launches their technologically advanced DIaaS […]

Syed Masood-MD
Business

How to write a press release

May 4, 2020 team Business Comments Off on How to write a press release

By Syed Masood, Managing Director Heritage Institute of Management and Communication (HIMCOM), New Delhi If you are journalism students then you should know how to write a press release or a news release. It is […]

No Picture
news

ALL-Accor Live Limitless Presents Laughter On The Menu: A Three-City Comedy Tour with Atul Khatri

November 24, 2023 Mansi Praharaj news Comments Off on ALL-Accor Live Limitless Presents Laughter On The Menu: A Three-City Comedy Tour with Atul Khatri

New Delhi, November 2023: ALL-Accor Live Limitless, the lifestyle loyalty programme by Accor, recently regaled its members with the last chapter of “Laughter On The Menu”, a three-city comedy tour featuring renowned stand-up comedian Atul Khatri. […]