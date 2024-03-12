Ed-tech startup Fincurious Co-Founder Rahul Saria, launches his book Startup Finance 360°

ZebraLearn, a new age publishing company, has joined forces with Rahul Saria, Co-Founder of an edtech startup Fincurious and a TEDx speaker, to launch Startup Finance 360, an indispensable resource guide for those aiming to establish and nurture their own ventures or for existing founders seeking to grasp the fundamentals of startup finance.

Targeting a diverse audience comprising Startup Enthusiasts, Business Founders, Finance Professionals and aspirants, the book will serve as a trusted go-to guide for navigating the complex world of managing a startup business. It’s designed to bring clarity to various aspects, helping readers ascertain the value of a business and identify its current stage of growth. The readers will gain valuable insights into the nitty-gritty of what investors seek before commencing an investment. Additionally, it will also feature a vast treasure trove of informative videos consisting of detailed interviews with reputed angel investors, investment bankers, and more.

The book will prove to be a friendly companion for any first-time founder or entrepreneur by offering practical and time-tested advices coupled with real-world insights to help them ace their startup journey.