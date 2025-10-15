EIB Global Pledges INR 5,200 Crore for Water, Transport, and Green Energy Projects in India

EIB Global announces more than INR 5,200 crore in new financing to accelerate water, sustainable transport and green energy projects across India

October 15, 2025: The European Investment Bank’s development arm, EIB Global, is strengthening its longstanding partnership with India with three new financing packages to support clean water, sustainable urban mobility and climate action. Together, the transactions exemplify EIB Global’s commitment to India’s national development priorities alongside with advancing the EU Global Gateway strategy.

These financing announcements form a key part of EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer’s business trip to India in October 2025, aimed at reinforcing strategic partnerships and scaling up sustainable investments across the country. During this visit, Vice-President Beer engaged with government stakeholders, private sector leaders and financial partners to promote innovative financing solutions that support India’s green transition, economic growth and development objectives aligned with the EU Global Gateway strategy.

€289.5 million (around INR 3 040 crore) to support sustainable metros in Nagpur and Pune

EIB Global is providing €240 million for the Nagpur Metro extension and a €49.5 million top-up loan for the Pune Metro. These investments will facilitate a modal shift to efficient public transport, reduce congestion and pollution, and improve daily commuting for millions of urban residents. The full commissioning in Nagpur is projected to cut transport sector CO₂ emissions by 22%, while Pune’s network continues expanding access for over 100 million passengers to safe, green mobility.

$191 million (around INR 1 695 crore) loan to upgrade water infrastructure in Uttarakhand

EIB Global is lending $191 million to the government of India to expand and modernise water supply and sanitation services in the fast-growing state of Uttarakhand. The project will benefit around 900 000 people, including underserved and poor households, by providing new connections, reliable clean water and sanitation, reduced leakage, and improved monitoring .

$60 million (around INR 532 crore) investment in India Energy Transition Fund

EIB Global is committing up to $60 million to the India Energy Transition Fund, managed by EAAA Alternatives, a new private sector initiative targeting a total fund size of $300 million. The fund will invest in renewable energy, energy efficiency, transmission, battery energy storage, electric vehicles and circular economy projects. The expected lifetime impact includes approximately 298 million tonnes of CO₂ reduction and the creation of around 38 million job-years for India’s future workforce.

These major financing agreements were announced at high-level meetings in New Delhi, in the presence of EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer and senior Indian government officials.

“These three new operations demonstrate the full strength and breadth of EIB Global’s partnership with India, delivering real impact across clean water, sustainable transport and the green energy transition. By supporting state-of-the-art metro systems, modernising vital water infrastructure and leveraging new private capital for climate action, we are helping India build resilient, healthy and connected communities for the future. These investments show how Team Europe and the EU Global Gateway strategy are joining forces with Indian partners to unlock sustainable growth, tackle climate change, and improve daily life for millions of people,” said EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer.