Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles redefines intercity mobility with the launch of its flagship LPO 1822 bus chassis

Kochi, 15th October 2025: Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, India’s leader in commercial mobility, today unveiled its most advanced intercity platform yet — the all-new Tata LPO 1822 bus chassis. Engineered to set new benchmarks in long-haul passenger transport, the LPO 1822 represents a bold leap forward in comfort, performance and operational efficiency, reaffirming Tata Motors’ leadership in shaping the future of mass mobility.

The Tata LPO 1822 delivers an exceptional ride experience through its full-air suspension and low NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) attributes — ensuring a fatigue-free journey for passengers and drivers alike. With flexible configurations ranging from 36 to 50-seaters and sleeper layouts, the chassis is designed to meet the evolving needs of fleet operators across India’s expanding transport landscape.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anand S, Vice President and Head – Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said: “India’s intercity transport ecosystem is undergoing a transformation, driven by rising connectivity and growing passenger expectations. The Tata LPO 1822 is an advanced product — combining superior ride quality, robust engineering and intelligent features to deliver unmatched value. It is a win-win for passengers, drivers and fleet owners — elevating comfort, enhancing safety and improving profitability.”

Powering the LPO 1822 is the proven 5.6-litre Cummins diesel engine, delivering an impressive 220hp and 925Nm of torque — a powertrain that balances high performance with fuel efficiency. The chassis also serves as the underpinning for the fully built Tata Magna Coach, a premium intercity bus designed to offer best-in-class safety, comfort and travel experience.

Further enhancing its value proposition, the LPO 1822 comes with a complimentary four-year subscription to Fleet Edge, Tata Motors’ next generation connected vehicle platform. Fleet Edge empowers operators with real-time diagnostics, predictive maintenance and data-driven fleet optimisation — enabling smarter, more profitable operations.

With a comprehensive portfolio spanning 9–55-seater models across diesel, CNG, LNG and electric powertrains, Tata Motors continues to lead the way in delivering future-ready mobility solutions. It is backed by Sampoorna Seva 2.0, a holistic vehicle lifecycle support program offering assured service turnaround, genuine spares, annual maintenance contracts and 24×7 breakdown assistance. Supported by a robust network of over 4,500 sales and service touchpoints nationwide, Tata Motors remains deeply committed to transforming India’s passenger transport landscape.