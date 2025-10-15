Wirepas launches Wirepas Certified platform in India – the first AMI connectivity platform where you only pay for meters that connect and perform

Finland India 15th October 2025: Wirepas, the leader in ultra-resilient, large-scale mesh connectivity, today announced the launch of Wirepas Certified platform, a breakthrough business model for India’s massive smart metering rollout. For the first time in industry, utilities and AMI solution providers get a performance guarantee: if a meter doesn’t connect or meet the requirements, the service is free. This bold commitment makes deployments faster, simpler and risk-free, setting a new standard for accountability in smart metering.

India is driving one of the world’s most ambitious smart metering programs, targeting over 300 million smart meters nationwide. Yet, traditional approaches have faced hurdles: unreliable cellular coverage in dense cities and rural areas, struggles to scale, costly gateways and complex integrations. Wirepas Certified eliminates these challenges with a self-healing, standardized RF mesh that ensures uninterrupted connectivity in any environment, at any scale, from high-rise basements to remote villages.

A new standard: certified and guaranteed

With Wirepas Certified, every meter’s performance is verified before, during and after deployment. If a meter fails to meet the key connectivity requirements set in Standard Bidding Document (SBD), the service is free. This radical model shifts the risk away from utilities and service providers making large-scale AMI rollouts faster, simpler and more predictable.

“With more than 10 million meters already connected with Wirepas in India, we know this market. We’ve built Wirepas Certified by listening closely to our partners and customers. This is not just another technology launch but a turning point for AMI in India. For the first time, utilities and solution providers can count on connectivity as a guaranteed service during the entire project duration” said Teppo Hemiä, CEO of Wirepas. “In every market, including India’s AMI sector, open, transparent ecosystems succeed because they are unbeatable in innovation: every part is interoperable, simple to deploy and accountable for results. You can’t hide in a system, you take responsibility for each part, and all parties can bring their innovation”

Wirepas Certified platform in short

Performance guaranteed: You only pay service for meters that connect (and pass SAT) and perform on the pre-paid scheme (disconnect / reconnect) as defined in SBD, removing risk and ensuring reliable rollouts.

Interoperability first: Based on the de jure NR+ standard, Wirepas Certified ensures full compatibility across smart meters and Head End Systems (HES), enabling a truly open ecosystem.

Easy deployment: No gateways required. A mix of RF-only meters and dual-communication meters (RF + cellular) is all it takes to cover any location and secure coverage.

Simple integration: Wirepas Certified makes it straightforward to plug meters into any system, so everything works together without extra hassle.

Future-proof: Built on global open standards, deployments are designed to scale with evolving technologies and regulatory requirements.

Changing the economics of AMI

India’s AMI rollout is accelerating, with installations surpassing 30 million meters in 2025 and more than 2 million added every month. This makes India the world’s largest and fastest-growing smart metering market. For utilities and AMI providers, the stakes are high: every failed connection adds cost, delay and frustration. By eliminating the risk of non-performing meters and simplifying supply chains, Wirepas Certified ensures that these massive deployments are sustainable, reliable and economically sound.

Integration with first ten Indian players is ongoing and our target is to pre-integrate with all key players in the market by the end of 2025.