Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Unveils CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX in a Mega Launch at Hyderabad

Hyderabad, August 30th, 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) created a buzz in the City of Pearls with the grand launch of its latest two-wheeler offerings — the all-new Honda CB125 Hornet and the Honda Shine 100 DX. The Mega Launch Event was held at Nexus Mall, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, in the presence of Mr. Sunil Reddy, Zonal Head (Sales), HMSI, along with dealer partners, area sales & service managers, and customers.

Speaking on the occasion, HMSI highlighted its commitment to delivering cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and superior riding experiences tailored to the evolving aspirations of Indian customers. The Honda CB125 Hornet, designed for the next-gen riders, carries the youthful spirit to “Ride Your Rizz”. It comes packed with first-in-segment features such as golden USD front forks, a key-on-tank ignition system, USB charging port, and a 5-step adjustable mono-shock absorber for agile handling.

Adding to its sporty appeal, the CB125 Hornet features a signature twin-LED headlamp with DRLs, high-mounted turn indicators, and a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth-enabled Honda RoadSync for seamless navigation, calls, and SMS alerts.

Carrying forward the brand’s iconic commuter legacy, the Honda Shine 100 DX brings a refreshed, premium design tailored for daily riders. Key highlights include a newly styled headlamp with chrome garnishing, sculpted fuel tank with bold body graphics, an all-black engine & grab rail, and a chrome muffler cover. Its long, comfortable seat makes it the perfect everyday companion for both rider and pillion.

To further elevate convenience, the Shine 100 DX is equipped with a digital LCD instrument cluster that provides real-time mileage, distance-to-empty, and service reminders — ensuring an effortless and reliable commuting experience.

With these new launches, Honda reaffirms its commitment to offering products that blend style, performance, and practicality — strengthening its position in both the sporty and commuter motorcycle segments. Grand launch event organised by Kaara Productions.