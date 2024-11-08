Eurogrip launches Trailhound Tyres at EICMA 2024

Mumbai, November 8th, 2024: Eurogrip Tyres, India’s leading tyre manufacturer, launched the Trailhound family of tyres with two variants – Trailhound STR, designed for Adventure motorcycles and Trailhound SCR which are specific to Classics/Scramblers or Café Racers. The new products were showcased at EICMA 2024.

Eurogrip Tyres also showcased its flagship range of two-wheeler tyres at the 110th edition of the show, which began on November 5th and will go on till November 10th at Milan Rho-Fiera, Italy.

About the launch of the Trailhound products at the prestigious event, P Madhavan, Executive Vice-President – Marketing & Sales, TVS Srichakra Ltd, said, “Eurogrip has always valued participating in EICMA, for us this has been one of the most important international platforms to showcase our products. It is a pleasure to engage with varied audience at the show – riders, customers, business partners, global 2-wheeler manufacturers and more. Building Eurogrip as a strong global consumer brand and expanding to global markets is a key agenda for us, we have set our path right to fulfil these ambitions.”

There was also a line-up of other products that cover a majority of two wheelers – from scooters (BEE family) to naked bikes and tourers (ROADHOUND), sports bikes (PROTORQ EXTREME) and off-roaders (CLIMBER XC, XC-R & MX Junior), at the event.

Eurogrip’s products are designed and tested to deliver exceptional performance. Its exhaustive product range, robust design and best-in-class tyre technology is enabling the brand to spread its reach in many continents, including Europe. Its product range expansion and market penetration has been very promising over the last few years.

Eurogrip’s stall at Stand I-68, Hall No. 9