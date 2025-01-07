Eveready Ultima Partners with Zepto to Power Moments that Can’t Wait

January 7th, 2025: Eveready Industries India Ltd, the country’s leading battery manufacturer, has announced its partnership with India’s fastest-growing consumer internet company, Zepto, for rapid delivery of the company’s range of Ultima Batteries across multiple cities.

Devices like smart remotes, blood pressure monitors, and children’s toys rely on batteries to keep life running smoothly. When batteries unexpectedly deplete, the need for a quick replacement is immediate. Addressing this urgent need, Eveready Ultima has teamed up with Zepto, to ensure that high-quality, long-lasting batteries are just a few taps away. This partnership guarantees that Eveready Ultima batteries, known for lasting 400% longer, are delivered to Zepto platform users, within minutes of realising the need.

Anirban Banerjee, Sr. Vice President & SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights) at Eveready Industries India Ltd., comments, “Batteries power critical moments in our lives, from health checks to the joy of a child playing with their favorite toy. Running out of power in such moments is frustrating. With Eveready Ultima’s exceptional product and Zepto’s rapid delivery, our endeavour is to help consumers stay powered without delay. This partnership redefines convenience and reliability.”

To celebrate this collaboration, Eveready and Zepto have launched a vibrant and witty brand film across digital platforms. The film showcases the all-too-common scenario of devices failing at critical moments and the quick, relieving solution provided by Zepto. It humorously illustrates how Zepto’s rapid delivery system seamlessly integrates with everyday life, ensuring that no moment is missed due to a lack of power.

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer at Zepto, adds, “Drawing availability of Eveready Ultima batteries on the Zepto platform enhances our sellers’ commitment to convenience and quality. I thank them for enabling this. Our sellers’ ability to deliver swiftly pairs perfectly with Eveready’s premium batteries, ensuring that users can continue their day uninterrupted. Our sellers are thrilled to offer users not just speed, but also the assurance of enduring power, making every day smoother and more enjoyable.”

As per a recent report on the Quick Commerce Industry by financial services firm, Chryseum, India’s quick commerce industry has witnessed robust growth, with sales surging by more than 280 percent over the last two years.