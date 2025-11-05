Federal Bank Invites Applications for Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarships 2025–26

Kochi: Federal Bank has announced the opening of applications for its Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarships for the academic year 2025–26. The scholarship, instituted in memory of the Bank’s visionary Founder, Late Shri K. P. Hormis, aims to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections in pursuing professional and higher education.

The Foundation invites applications from students who have secured admission under merit in the first year of select professional courses including MBBS, BDS, BVSc, BE/BTech/BArch, BSc Nursing, BSc Agriculture, and MBA/PGDM (Full-time).

The scholarship is open to students who are native to the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. Additionally, the scheme extends to dependent wards of martyred Armed Forces personnel and speech/vision/hearing-impaired students who have secured admission to recognized undergraduate or professional courses.

Under the program, selected candidates will receive reimbursement of 100% of tuition fees and other educational expenses, subject to a maximum of ₹1 lakh per year, throughout the normal course period. Students are also eligible for one PC, Laptop, or Tablet during their course of study, with reimbursement up to ₹40,000 for a laptop and ₹30,000 for a tablet (within the eligible amount of ₹1 lakh per year).

Rajanarayanan N, Chief Human Resources Officer, Federal Bank said that “Education opens doors, bridges divides and shapes a future where talent, not circumstance, defines success. Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation scholarship is our attempt to ensure that bright young minds across India have the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute to the nation’s progress.”

Applications are to be submitted online through the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship Portal available at🔗 https://scholarships.federalbank.co.in:6443/fedschlrshipportal/

The last date for submission of online applications is December 31, 2025.