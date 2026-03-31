Hyster-Yale India Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for Second Consecutive Year

Pune, India (March 31, 2026) — Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HYMH) announces its Hyster-Yale Lift Trucks India Pvt. Ltd. entity has been Certified™ as a Great Place To Work®, marking the second consecutive year the facility has earned this recognition for its strong workplace culture and employee experience.

The 2026–2027 certification is based on employee feedback, with an impressive participation rate of 83%—a testament to the team’s engagement and willingness to share meaningful input that drives ongoing workplace improvement. Insights from the survey will continue to shape the company’s people‑focused strategies and guide targeted enhancements across the organization.

“In a year marked by global uncertainty and industry changes, this recognition reflects the strength, resilience, and trust that define our culture,” said Rajesh Wazarkar, Vice President and Managing Director – India Operations, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. “It highlights the commitment each of our employees brings to HYMH, creating a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow. I am proud of our India leadership team and employees for achieving the Great Place to Work Certification for the second consecutive year.”

Over the past year, the Hyster-Yale India team introduced additional employee benefits and enhanced programs that support well-being and work-life balance. These initiatives complement ongoing efforts in learning and development, leadership engagement, and collaborative work practices.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver higher retention, stronger innovation and improved business performance. By earning the Great Place to Work® Certification for a second year in a row, the Hyster-Yale India team reinforces its position as an employer focused on long-term talent development and a high-trust workplace culture.