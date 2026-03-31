Jetts Fitness Unveils Flagship Club in New Delhi, Introducing Jetts Black – A New Benchmark in Luxury Fitness

New Delhi, India : Australian-born global fitness brand Jetts Fitness marked a significant milestone in its India expansion with the launch of its flagship fitness club in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The launch introduces a premium, high-value approach to fitness, setting new benchmarks in the country’s evolving wellness and lifestyle landscape.

The highlight of this flagship launch is Jetts Black, an ultra-premium boutique fitness concept curated for a premium, members-only community. Designed with a strong focus on personalisation, elevated aesthetics, and world-class training experiences, Jetts Black brings a refined and sophisticated fitness offering to the capital.

The flagship club brings together a thoughtfully curated mix of young, boutique-segment experiences, built on a strong community-based approach and rooted in cultural excellence and institutional coaching. Members can access tech-based training designed for a smarter and more efficient workout experience, along with a dedicated Hyperice recovery area focused on advanced muscle recovery and relaxation. The space also features an exclusive members’ lounge that encourages community building and interaction, alongside 100% digital assessment and training reports for seamless, personalized progress tracking. The offering is further elevated with boutique group classes, the signature Jetts Hybrid training format that blends strength and conditioning, globally renowned Les Mills classes, and reformer Pilates, delivering a well-rounded, premium fitness experience.

Adding to its global positioning, the Vasant Kunj club is now an official HYROX Training Club X (HTCx), bringing international fitness racing standards and performance-driven training formats to New Delhi. This integration further strengthens Jetts Fitness’ commitment to introducing globally recognized fitness experiences in India.

The flagship facility has been designed to offer a seamless blend of premium quality, performance, and community. Featuring state-of-the-art equipment, premium workout environments, and curated fitness experiences, the space reflects Jetts Fitness’ vision of delivering an elevated and holistic fitness journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahull Raghuvanshii, Managing Director, Jetts Fitness India, said:

“The launch of our flagship club in New Delhi is a proud moment for us and a significant step in our India journey. With Jetts Black, we are introducing a premium, high-value fitness concept that is designed to offer a refined, member-first experience. Our association with HYROX reflects our commitment to bringing global fitness standards to India. We are excited to build a strong community that values performance, lifestyle, and overall well-being.”

Following the Vasant Kunj launch, Jetts Fitness plans a phased expansion across premium micro-markets in Delhi NCR, before entering other major Indian metros. The company aims to open approximately six clubs within the next year, with all new locations to be announced in due course.

With this launch, Jetts Fitness continues to expand its global footprint while establishing a strong presence in India’s premium fitness segment, redefining luxury, performance, and lifestyle-driven fitness experiences.