DiscoverCars.com becomes the #1 most visited car rental comparison site

Having reached 3.2M monthly visits in February, DiscoverCars.com became the most visited global car rental comparison and booking site*. The previous leader received 2.9M visits, meaning DiscoverCars.com is leading by approximately 10%, showcasing impressive growth.

Founded twelve years ago as an independent company, DiscoverCars.com has officially become the world’s most visited car rental comparison site, maintaining the top spot for a full month according to data from Similarweb.

Through prioritising transparency and user experience, DiscoverCars.com has surpassed huge competitors and become a trusted, globally-recognised brand.

Website February 2026 visits YoY growth DiscoverCars.com 3.2M 51%

Here’s how DiscoverCars.com became an industry leader

The company’s growth has been driven by their commitment to building a fantastic product with great rates, high-level transparency, customer trust, strong UX design, and continuous product improvements.

DiscoverCars.com’s strong strategy:

Digital PR and brand visibility

Paid marketing

SEO and organic search

Content and localisation

Affiliate partnerships

Focus on providing a high-quality booking and rental experience

Guided by a commitment to transparency and customer trust, DiscoverCars.com offers clear pricing with no surprises, hand-picks global suppliers for quality service, and provides 24/7 user support. This customer-centric approach is the driving force behind the rapid growth and high consumer retention rates.

DiscoverCars.com is the industry leader for standalone car rental comparison sites. This does not include:

Travel meta-search engines and OTAs offering flights, hotels and multiple travel products where car rental is a secondary product

Peer-to-peer car rental marketplaces, where customers rent vehicles from private individuals

Direct car rental suppliers where users can book only one brand’s fleet

Why DiscoverCars.com uses Similarweb

Data for this achievement was sourced from Similarweb, a leading digital intelligence platform that analyses website traffic and user behaviour. This platform provides traffic estimates and market benchmarks, combining multiple data sources to estimate web traffic and engagement trends.

Similarweb is one of the most commonly referenced sources for comparative traffic analysis across digital markets.

What’s next for DiscoverCars.com

Reaching the number one position in monthly website traffic for the first time is a significant milestone for DiscoverCars.com. Twelve years of product improvements, technological innovation and dedication from its team and partners have accelerated growth, allowing the independent company to outpace huge travel conglomerates.

At its core, DiscoverCars.com believes that building a reliable, transparent product that customers return to is what matters most. Moving forward, the company will continue to expand its global supplier network, invest in technology, strengthen customer support and provide a seamless booking experience.

Inna Vilenska, Board Member of DiscoverCars.com, comments:

“DiscoverCars.com was started over a decade ago with the goal of building a product that we would feel confident recommending to our closest travelling friends without hesitation. Our steadfast commitment to this goal has led to our sustained growth, and we are incredibly proud that every year we help more and more travellers around the world have an excellent rental experience from booking through drop-off and beyond.

Becoming the most-visited standalone car rental comparison and booking website for February 2026 is a testament to our dedicated team, which has worked tirelessly to make the booking process clear and transparent so that renters know what to expect and can easily compare clear prices.

We plan to keep this momentum going forward by continuing to strengthen our relationships with trusted car rental companies worldwide, providing even greater transparency in prices and rental conditions, integrating AI solutions that make the entire rental process smoother for customers, and providing new coverage options to protect travellers. DiscoverCars.com will continue raising the standard for transparency in the car rental industry.”