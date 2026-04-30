Federal Bank to Acquire select Credit Card Portfolio from Standard Chartered Bank, India, Strengthening Its Retail Credit Franchise

Federal Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, India have agreed to sign an agreement for Federal Bank to acquire a select Credit Card portfolio from Standard Chartered Bank, India. The transaction, upon completion, will expand Federal Bank’s credit card base and significantly deepen its presence in Tier-1 cities with a high-quality, seasoned customer base. The transaction meaningfully accelerates Federal Bank’s retail relationship strategy and allows it to embed deeper into retail consumers, particularly in the non-co-branded credit card segment.

For Standard Chartered Bank, this announcement accelerates its previously announced strategy to consolidate and sharpen its focus in the wealth and affluent segment in India, and away from predominantly single-product relationships which are represented in this transaction.

The portfolio to be acquired comprises of up to ~4.5 lakh credit cards, as against Federal Bank’s existing base of 8 lakh non-co-branded cards and 13 lakh co-branded cards. Federal Bank’s non-co-branded credit cards receivables would increase by an anticipated ~90%. The final portfolio, including the number of cards acquired, will depend on the timing of the final transfer and customer consent. The transaction values the portfolio at ~1.5 to 1.6 times implied equity as estimated by Federal Bank. The final consideration will be linked to actual balances at the time of transfer.

Geographically, the acquisition is a major strategic gain for Federal Bank, with approximately 75% of the acquired card base concentrated in India’s top eight cities, leading to Federal Bank’s presence more than doubling in these locations. This materially enhances Federal Bank’s footprint in Tier-1 markets, substantially expanding its access to urban, financially active consumers, and reinforces its strategic priority of building deeper relationships in high-value urban segments.

KVS Manian, MD & CEO of Federal Bank stated, “This acquisition represents a compelling and strategic addition to our retail credit franchise. The portfolio we are acquiring is of good quality, highly seasoned active credit card users, and is concentrated in the markets that align with our strategy. This further accelerates the growth of our already fast-growing cards business. We see this as a significant opportunity to serve these discerning customers better and build long-term relationships that make us their preferred banking partner.” Virat Sunil Diwanji, National Head of Consumer Banking – Federal Bank, further noted, “We look forward to warmly welcoming Standard Chartered customers to the Federal Bank platform and engaging with them. We are committed to ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted transition, while giving customers access to Federal Bank’s full suite of products and services as we strive to build deeper and more enduring relationships.” Aditya Mandloi, – MD & Head Wealth & Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Bank, India & South Asia said, “This decision is in line with our strategic shift towards building deeper, multi-product relationships with our clients. Credit Cards continue to be a core part of our offering, complemented by our ongoing investments in strengthening our wealth platform and enhancing our proposition for our Affluent Clients, including the recent launch of our Metal Beyond Credit Card. India remains a key market for Standard Chartered, where we continue to invest and strengthen our presence while serving our clients seamlessly. We will work closely with Federal Bank to ensure a smooth transition for our clients.”

The proposed transaction does not require regulatory approvals and is expected to close within Calendar Year 2026. Further details shall be disclosed at the appropriate time, in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Advisors to the Transaction