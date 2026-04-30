MG showcases 2026 MG4 at Beijing Auto Show

Beijing, Apr 30: Morris Garages unveiled its latest advancements in electric mobility and intelligent driving technologies at the Beijing Auto Show, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating new energy transformation globally.

2026 MG4 Debuts with Enhanced Design and Technology

The 2026 MG4 made its debut in six variants, introducing a host of user-focused upgrades. The model features new exterior colour options, including Ice Crystal Blue and Almond Beige, complemented by a sleek black floating roof and 17-inch Starry aluminum alloy wheels.

Elevating its design appeal, MG has collaborated with renowned pop artist Jacky Tsai and the Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts to offer artistic and trendsetting customisation options, positioning the MG4 as more than just a daily commuter—an expression of lifestyle and individuality.

Inside, the MG4 offers a premium in-cabin experience with front seats equipped with heating, ventilation, massage, and memory functions. The cockpit includes an 8-inch driver instrument display and a 15.6-inch 2.5K ultra-high-definition central touchscreen, supported by wireless CarPlay connectivity. The vehicle also integrates multiple OPPO smart cockpit enhancements.

On the safety and convenience front, intelligent driver assistance systems have been significantly upgraded, featuring nose-in parking, DIY custom parking, and dead-end parking capabilities, designed to handle complex real-world scenarios with ease.

A Global Benchmark in Pure Electric Hatchbacks

As a key pillar of MG ’s new energy strategy, the all-new MG4 stands out with its class-leading space and performance. It incorporates advanced technologies such as CTB (cell-to-body) integration, integrated thermal management, smart car-phone connectivity, and a semi-solid battery.

The model has achieved consistent monthly sales exceeding 10,000 units, ranking among the top three in its segment, and has already garnered over 80,000 customers globally.

MG 4X Set for Global Debut

Expanding the MG4 family, the MG 4X is set to make its global debut in May. Even the entry-level variant will feature a semi-solid battery and rear-wheel drive with a five-link independent suspension as standard, setting a new benchmark for value in the A-segment pure electric SUV category.

MG 07 Introduces Advanced AI-Driven Mobility

MG also unveiled the MG 07, a flagship model representing the brand’s electrification and intelligent transformation in the coupe segment. Built on a new energy vehicle platform, the MG 07 will be offered in both pure electric and plug-in hybrid variants.

At the event, MG announced a strategic partnership with autonomous driving leader Momenta to deliver a luxury-level intelligent driving experience. The MG 07 will be among the first production models to integrate the Momenta R7 solution, combining a reinforcement learning-based world model with the XHEART X7 large-model chip.

This advanced system enables urban Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) and a seamless ‘parking-space-to-parking- space’ driving experience—features rarely seen in the segment.

The Momenta R7 world model goes beyond conventional systems by enabling physical scene understanding and predictive reasoning, allowing the vehicle to anticipate risks, execute defensive driving strategies, and significantly enhance safety and usability.

Beyond intelligent driving, the MG 07 is designed to deliver strong performance across electric powertrain capabilities, overall configuration, and interior space, aiming to redefine the new energy coupe segment.

2026 : A Pivotal Year for MG ’s Transformation