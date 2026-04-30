EC Introduces QR-Based ID Cards for Counting Centres Ahead of May 4 Vote Count

Kolkata, Apr 30 (BNP): The Election Commission of India has introduced QR code-based photo identity cards for counting centres to prevent unauthorised entry during vote counting for the Assembly elections in five states on May 4.

The new system will be implemented during counting of votes for the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, along with by-elections in seven Assembly constituencies across five states. Officials said the system will later be extended to all Lok Sabha and Assembly elections nationwide.

According to the Commission, the QR-based verification system has been developed through the ECINET platform and forms a key part of a newly introduced three-tier security arrangement at counting centres.

Under the security protocol, identity cards issued by the Returning Officer will be manually checked at the first and second security layers. At the innermost level near the counting halls, entry will be permitted only after successful scanning of the QR code on the authorised identity card.

The Commission said the move is aimed at eliminating the possibility of unauthorised persons entering sensitive counting areas and ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and security during the counting process.

The new identity cards will be applicable to all authorised personnel allowed inside counting centres, including Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, counting staff, technical teams, candidates, election agents, and counting agents.

Election officials described the initiative as a significant technological upgrade in election management, designed to strengthen the integrity of the counting process and streamline access control on a crucial day of the electoral exercise.