IndiaMART InterMESH Limited releases Q4FY26 and FY26 results, reports consolidated Revenue of Rs. 1569 Crore for the year and Rs 404 crore for the Q4

Noida, India, Apr 30: IndiaMART InterMESH Limited (referred to as “ IndiaMART ” or the “Company”), today announced its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ending March 31, 2026.

Consolidated Financial Highlights ( Q4 FY2026):

IndiaMART reported consolidated Revenue from Operations of Rs . 404 Crore as compared to Rs . 355 Crore in the corresponding quarter of last year , representing a growth of 14%. This includes IndiaMART Standalone Revenue of Rs . 368 Crore , representing YoY growth of 10% and Busy Infotech Revenue of Rs 34 Crore .

Collections from Customer grew to Rs . 595 Crore for the quarter, representing YoY growth of 10%, primarily comprising of IndiaMART Standalone Collections of Rs . 546 Crore representing YoY growth of 8% and Busy Infotech Collections of Rs 45 Crore .

Deferred Revenue as on March 31, 2026 increased to Rs . 1,965 Crore representing a YoY growth of 17%. This primarily includes IndiaMART Standalone Deferred Revenue of Rs . 1,832 Crore and Busy Infotech Deferred Revenue of Rs . 124 Crore .

Rs . 50 Crore . Cash Flow from Operations for the quarter was Rs . 290 Crore . Cash and Investments balance stood at Rs . 3,280 Crore as on March 31, 2026. Net Profit for the quarter was. 50. Cash Flow from Operations for the quarter was. 290. Cash and Investments balance stood at. 3,280as on March 31, 2026.

Standalone Financial Highlights ( Q4 FY2026):

Standalone Revenue from Operations increased to Rs . 368 Crore as compared to Rs . 336 Crore last year representing a growth of 10%. The growth was primarily driven by improvement in realization from paying suppliers.

Collections from Customer grew to Rs . 546 Crore for the quarter representing a YoY growth of 8% and Deferred Revenue as on March 31, 2026 increased to Rs . 1,832 Crore representing a YoY growth of 14%.

EBITDA for the quarter was Rs . 135 Crore representing margin of 37%. Net Profit for the quarter was Rs . 69 Crore .

Operational Highlights ( Q4 FY2026):

IndiaMART registered Unique business enquiries of 27 million in Q4FY26 . Supplier Storefronts grew to 8.7 million, an increase of 5% YoY and paying suppliers at the end of the quarter were 220K.