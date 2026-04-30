Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association Elects Flt Lt Bipin Pendyala as President for 2026–28; Announces New Managing Committee

Hyderabad, April 30: The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association, the industry body representing Telangana’s technology sector, has elected Bipin Pendyala, General Manager at Appen India, as its President for the 2026–28 term. The announcement was made at HYSEA’s 34th Annual General Body Meeting held in Hyderabad.

He succeeds Prashanth Nandella and will lead a newly elected Executive and Managing Committee comprising senior leaders from IT services, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), emerging technology firms, and startups across Telangana.

With over two decades of experience in artificial intelligence, data, product engineering, and global technology services, Bipin Pendyala has been closely associated with HYSEA and has previously served on its Executive Committee.

Focus on AI-Driven Transformation and Ecosystem Growth

Speaking on his appointment, Bipin Pendyala said, “Artificial intelligence is becoming the foundational layer across industries. Hyderabad is well positioned to lead this transformation globally. HYSEA will work to strengthen collaboration across industry, academia, startups, and government to build a future-ready and AI-fluent workforce.”

Strategic Priorities for 2026–28

The new leadership outlined key focus areas for the upcoming term:

Scaling Member Value and Reach: Strengthening HYSEA’s role as a key platform for engagement, learning, and growth for technology companies in Telangana’s rapidly expanding IT ecosystem.

Strengthening HYSEA’s role as a key platform for engagement, learning, and growth for technology companies in Telangana’s rapidly expanding IT ecosystem. Research and Thought Leadership: Publication of two flagship reports annually, quarterly member insights, and at least one white paper per active council.

Publication of two flagship reports annually, quarterly member insights, and at least one white paper per active council. Policy and Ecosystem Collaboration: Active participation in shaping Telangana’s IT policy and deeper engagement with industry bodies and government stakeholders.

Active participation in shaping Telangana’s IT policy and deeper engagement with industry bodies and government stakeholders. AI-Fluent Workforce Development: Large-scale skilling initiatives to enable employees across member organisations to become AI-ready, including leadership programmes and women-in-tech accelerators.

Managing Committee Announced

The newly constituted Managing Committee for 2026–28 includes leaders from leading global and Indian technology companies, GCCs, consulting firms, and startups, reflecting a diverse representation of the sector.

In his remarks, Bipin Pendyala added, “This is a deeply representative board. The balance of perspectives across large enterprises, GCCs, SMEs, and AI-first companies will be our greatest strength as we serve members and the broader ecosystem.”

Strengthening Hyderabad’s Technology Leadership

With Telangana emerging as one of India’s fastest-growing technology hubs, HYSEA aims to further strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a global centre for innovation, AI development, and digital transformation through its initiatives over the next two years.