From Plan to Performance: AP’s 100-Day School Strategy Lifts Class X Board Results

India, Apr 30: A tightly executed 100–day academic intervention spearheaded by Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has delivered a measurable jump in Class 10 outcomes, with the state’s overall pass percentage rising to 85.25% from 81.1% last year.

The programme – rolled out across government schools between December 2025 and March 2026 – combined continuous assessment, data-driven monitoring and targeted academic support, emerging as a central driver behind the improved results. At the heart of the initiative was a structured testing and analytics framework. Students underwent 46 low-pressure slip tests, with performance data captured on the LEAP mobile app and tracked daily through multiple dashboards. This enabled real-time identification of learning gaps and allowed teachers to tailor instruction accordingly.

A key innovation was the classification of students into “Shining Stars” and “Rising Stars”, based on performance analytics. Teaching strategies were then customised to suit each group, alongside subject-wise doubt resolution systems. The state also deployed bilingual question banks and mirror-format study material (Telugu and English), ensuring accessibility for students with varying proficiency levels.

To ensure no student fell behind, the government introduced a 30-day residential programme for those lagging in assessments, alongside pre-final and grand tests designed to reduce exam stress and improve preparedness.

The impact has been particularly visible in government schools, where pass percentages rose from 72.8% to 78.39%, narrowing the gap with private institutions. Notably, the number of schools reporting zero results remained limited, with only five government schools in that category.

Girls outperformed boys in this year’s results, recording a pass percentage of 87.90% compared to 82.68% for boys, underscoring broader improvements in learning outcomes.

Officials also attribute the gains to the integration of academic planning with welfare measures—ranging from free uniforms and textbooks to nutritional support and direct financial assistance to families—which helped improve attendance and student focus.

“This outcome shows what is possible when planning, execution and monitoring come together with a clear goal,” said Minister Nara Lokesh. “The 100–day action plan was designed to ensure that every student gets the right support at the right time. While we are encouraged by the improvement, our focus remains on strengthening foundational learning, infrastructure and holistic development across government schools.”

The initiative is being positioned as a scalable model for outcome-driven public education, with the state looking to further refine the approach in the coming academic cycles.