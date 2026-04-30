Zee Tamil brings a double blockbuster treat this labour day with Sirai and Akhanda Part 2

Chennai, Apr 30: Zee Tamil, one of the leading General Entertainment Channels in the Tamil television industry, continues to win the hearts of audiences with its diverse and engaging content. Known for curating special programming for every occasion, the channel is all set to make this Labour Day, May 1, even more exciting with a power-packed lineup of special shows and blockbuster movie premieres. This Uzhaipalar Dhinam, viewers can enjoy a perfect mix of meaningful conversations, popular fiction, and high-energy cinema, only on Zee Tamil.

The celebrations begin on a thought-provoking note with the Special Pattimandram from 8:30 am to 10:00 am, led by renowned orator Kalaimamani Sukhi Sivam. This special debate promises engaging and relatable discussions, setting the tone for the day with insightful perspectives and lively exchanges.

Taking the entertainment a notch higher, the World Television Premiere of the blockbuster Akhanda part 2 will air from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm. The film features Nandamuri Balakrishna in a powerful dual role. The story follows a righteous man who stands against corruption and illegal activities threatening society, while his divine alter ego, Akhanda, emerges as a fierce force to protect people and uphold justice. Blending action, spirituality, the film delivers a high-energy will air narrative packed with powerful moments and mass appeal.

Adding more excitement to the evening, the World Television Premiere of the gripping film Sirai will air from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. The film features Vikram Prabhu, who plays the role of a police officer. The story follows his journey as he is assigned to escort a prisoner, during which he encounters a pair of young lovers caught in a difficult situation. As their paths cross, unexpected events unfold, bringing out emotional moments and challenging decisions. The film focuses on human emotions, relationships, and the choices people make during tough times, making it an engaging and relatable watch for the audience.

Tune in to Zee Tamil on May 1st from 8:30 am to 8:00 pm for a complete entertainment experience!