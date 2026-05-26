Harmanpreet Kaur Honoured with Padma Shri for Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cricket

New Delhi, May 26: India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been conferred the Padma Shri, recognising her exceptional achievements and leadership in international cricket.

The honour was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in her sporting career.

Expressing gratitude after receiving the award, Harmanpreet said her journey from a young girl with dreams to representing India on the global stage has been shaped by consistent support from her family, coaches, teammates, and fans.

She also acknowledged the contribution of the Government of India, the Sports Authority of India, and the BCCI in strengthening women’s cricket and creating better opportunities for athletes in the sport.

The award recognises her impactful leadership and key role in elevating Indian women’s cricket, including guiding the team through a successful era marked by historic achievements and major international performances.

Widely regarded as a trailblazer in Indian sport, Harmanpreet’s career has inspired a new generation of young athletes, particularly women, to pursue cricket and competitive sports at the highest level.