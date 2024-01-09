Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Chooses Vacatia for Management Services

Mill Valley, CA, January 09, 2024 — Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has been awarded the management contract for Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (FLBR).

While the South Florida resort initially sought Vacatia’s software expertise to help revamp its rental program and reservations system, early talks coincided with a more pressing need for FLBR: new management.

“We were clear on what we didn’t want — yet another sales- and marketing-centric company prioritizing its own interests,” said Ken Fromer, FLBR’s HOA president. “Fortunately, we quickly saw that Vacatia had much more to offer than tech capabilities, and we decided to explore further.” “We were impressed with their emphasis on serving owners and on-site staff,” Fromer continued. “They’ve had great success elsewhere with this approach — software efficiencies meet good-old-fashioned hospitality — and I’m confident it will lead to success at FLBR.”

The FLBR management contract is particularly noteworthy as it represents Vacatia’s entry into the South Florida market. “FLBR is a well-maintained property in a high-demand area,” said Michelle DuChamp, head of Vacatia partner services. “We are looking forward to collaborating closely with the seasoned resort staff and dedicated board to serve FLBR’s owners and guests. These relationships are of paramount importance to us. At the end of the day, the integrated systems that first attracted the FLBR board to Vacatia are just there to serve a greater purpose — to improve the owner and guest experience, and to make it easier for employees to do their jobs effectively.”

FLBR General Manager John Perez has already noticed the difference. “Before Vacatia, we had to figure out everything on our own,” Perez said. “Now we’re getting in-depth hands-on training, so that we’re all on the same page. And if the team has any questions, Vacatia is supportive and communicative every step of the way. It’s a true partnership and a marked improvement over our previous management.”

There’s one thing Vacatia can’t improve: FLBR’s enviable location. Steps from the beach and the Intracoastal Waterway, the property sits a mile from Las Olas Boulevard’s wealth of dining and shopping options, and just 7 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

On-site, FLBR boasts 90 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units. In addition to its beachfront location, FLBR offers owners and guests a number of amenities, including a swimming pool, sauna, poolside bar, sun deck, hot tub, fitness center, beauty salon, and laundry facility.

It all adds up to a loyal, engaged owner base at a celebrated resort in a major hospitality market. In this context, Fromer said, “A lot is expected of our management company. Thankfully, Vacatia gives us forward-looking management driven by the interests of the owners.”

“We came for the shiny new tech,” Fromer added. “But we’re staying for the service-oriented culture. FLBR’s future is in good hands.”

Vacatia provides hospitality-first management services to 80,000 timeshare owners nationwide. Its products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members, and finance needed property renovations. The company also has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare associations that rely on it for rental and resale services. To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, resale, and property management services, as well as its subscription membership product, call 720-449-6738 or visit vacatia.com.