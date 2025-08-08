FOY Brings Korean Innovation to India with ILSO’s Launch

India’s leading skincare curator FOY is back with another cult K-beauty discovery for skincare junkies- introducing Experience Korea’s No.1 pore-cleansing solution- ILSO, now only at FOY in India. Rooted in minimalism and powered by science-backed ingredients, ILSO is here to disrupt your pore-care routine with its bold campaign: “Break Up With Build Up” — because clogged pores, blackheads, and excess sebum deserve to be dumped.

Gentle yet effective, ILSO is all about visible results without harsh scrubbing or 10-step routines. Whether you’re battling congestion, dullness, or bumpy texture, ILSO promises to make your skin feel lighter, cleaner, and more breathable.

Product Details:

ILSO Super Melting Sebum Softener:

An award-winning formula and bestseller, this pore-prepping essential gently dissolves stubborn sebum without damaging or enlarging your pores. With an alkaline pH of 8–9, it works by softening sebum through the scientific principle of pH balance, making it the ideal first step before deep cleansing. Inspired by ILSO’s iconic Nose Patch, this softener delivers cleaner, tighter-looking pores minus the trauma.

ILSO Deep Clean Master:

Equipped with a stainless steel spatula tip and ergonomic handle, this sleek cleansing tool gently scrapes away blackheads, dead skin, and trapped debris without irritating the skin. Best used post-softener or nose patch, it lifts out buildup from deep within your pores—leaving your skin clearer, smoother, and visibly more refined.

ILSO Natural Mild Clear Nose Patch:

Korea’s #1 nose patch offers a two-step blackhead-removal process that melts away impurities without the harsh pull. Soothing yet effective, it’s a go-to for those seeking a gentle, skin-loving solution to blackheads, whiteheads, and excess sebum. No redness, no irritation—just visibly clearer skin.