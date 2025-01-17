January 17th, 2025: Frido, a pioneer in ergonomic solutions with over a decade of innovation, has joined hands with Kaizen as its strategic communications partner to reinforce its mission of enhancing everyday quality of life. Known for its research-driven, thoughtfully designed products, Frido continues to lead the way in improving comfort, posture, and mobility, bringing a sense of freedom and ease to households across India.

With this collaboration, Frido seeks to strengthen its brand narrative, building on its legacy of groundbreaking innovations and delivering high-quality, affordable products that redefine ergonomic living.

Over the years, Frido has introduced iconic solutions such as the Frido Go, the first self-propelled shower wheelchair; Dual Gel insoles; and the suitcase-folding commode wheelchair. Expanding its portfolio, the brand now offers lifestyle-enhancing products like the Ultimate Mattress, Deep Sleep Pillows, and ergonomic cushions, all designed to help individuals walk, sit, and sleep better.

Sharing his vision for the partnership, Mr. Ganesh Sonawane, Founder and CEO of Frido, said, “At Frido, our mission is to make daily living effortless through thoughtfully designed products. Partnering with Kaizzen marks an important milestone in reaching our audience more effectively. With their expertise in strategic communication, we aim to showcase how Frido enhances comfort and accessibility for 100M+ Indians.”

Kaizzen, a globally recognized and award-winning integrated communications agency, brings over 16 years of expertise in delivering impactful campaigns across public relations, digital marketing, and corporate communication. Renowned for combining local insights with global expertise, Kaizzen’s strength lies in its ability to craft and execute seamless, innovative communication strategies on a global scale.

On the association, Mr. Nikhil Pavithran, Chief Operating Officer at Kaizzen, stated, “Frido’s dedication to transforming everyday living through innovation resonates strongly with our philosophy at Kaizzen. We are thrilled to partner with them on this journey, leveraging strategic communication to highlight their impactful solutions. Together, we aim to build a powerful narrative that not only establishes Frido as a leader in ergonomic living but also inspires a future where comfort and accessibility are universal priorities. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation and creating lasting value for brands and their audiences.”

This partnership stresses Frido’s relentless drive to lead the industry in ergonomic solutions while delivering on its promise to make freedom and comfort an integral part of everyday life. Through this collaboration with Kaizzen, Frido aims to inspire a future where innovation, accessibility, and ease of living are accessible to all.