GEO-MEASURE, Precision Made Simple

SANTA CLARA, Calif., October 09, 2025 — GEODNET, the world’s largest decentralized Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) network, is proud to announce the launch of GEO-MEASURE, a groundbreaking survey-grade GNSS rover that delivers centimeter-level accuracy at a consumer-accessible price. Designed to remove the traditional barriers of cost and complexity, GEO-MEASURE integrates robust hardware, a dedicated mobile app, and a preloaded RTK corrections service into a single turnkey package.

For decades, survey-grade GNSS rovers have been essential tools for precision applications, but high costs and complex configurations have limited access to only large firms and specialized professionals. GEO-MEASURE changes that equation by offering a fully equipped RTK rover for just $695, including the first year of RTK correction service.

Hardware Built for the Field

GEO-MEASURE is engineered for professional reliability with quad-frequency support across GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou, 1,040 tracking channels for resilience under canopy or in urban environments, and a rugged, waterproof housing built for daily use. A 24-hour rechargeable battery and USB-C charging make it as convenient as a consumer device, while still delivering survey-grade performance.

App-Integrated Simplicity

Available for both iOS and Android, the free companion app makes setup nearly instantaneous. Once paired via Bluetooth, users can:

visualize survey points on maps

capture field notes

manage multiple projects

export data in standard formats (CSV, KML, GPX, GeoJSON) for seamless integration with GIS platforms, CAD workflows, or drone mission software

What once required configuring base stations, setting up NTRIP, and juggling multiple logins is now condensed into a simple five-minute process: power on, connect, and survey.

Expanding GNSS Access

GEO-MEASURE represents more than just a new product—it signals GEODNET’s evolution from a decentralized corrections provider into an integrated hardware-and-service ecosystem. By making centimeter-level accuracy affordable, accessible, and scalable, GEO-MEASURE opens professional-grade GNSS workflows to new audiences in construction, GIS, drone operations, agriculture, and environmental monitoring.