Brighter Signals and CAIP Form Strategic Partnership to Manufacture Next-Generation Tactile Sensing Technology

AMSTERDAM & CHANGSHU, China, October 09, 2025 — Brighter Signals B.V., a pioneer in fabric-based tactile sensing, today announced a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Changshu Automotive Trim Group (CAIP), a Tier‑1 supplier to the automotive industry. Under the agreement, CAIP will manufacture Brighter Signals’ sensors at its facilities in China, with production expanding to a new European plant in 2026.

The collaboration will also focus on integrating Brighter Signals’ patented tactile sensors into seats and interior systems through additional Tier‑1 partners.

Crafted from advanced fabrics, the sensors measure force, weight, position, movement, and proximity in real time—without post‑processing. They distinguish between humans and objects, are lightweight and recyclable, and combine high performance with sustainability. After three years of OEM testing, the technology has proven highly accurate, reliable, and durable.

Initial applications will help OEMs comply with new safety regulations in Europe, China, and the US. Comfort and intelligent interior features are also expected to see rapid adoption, especially among Chinese EV makers.

Andrew Klein, CEO of Brighter Signals, said: “This partnership with CAIP is a major step in our mission to bring tactile sensing into every car and factory. CAIP’s global reach and expertise will accelerate our ability to scale production and deliver safer, more intelligent, and sustainable mobility worldwide.”

Mr. Xiaochun Luo, CEO of CAIP, said: “Brighter Signals’ tactile sensing technology represents a paradigm shift in occupant classification and in‑cabin intelligence.