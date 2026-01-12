GFCPL Accelerates Karnataka Expansion: Chicking Opens New Outlet at Gopalan Legacy Mall, Guddadahalli, Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 12: Grace Food Courts Pvt. Ltd. (GFCPL) has aggressively pushed forward with its South India consolidation strategy, inaugurating a new Chicking outlet at the renowned Gopalan Legacy Mall in Bengaluru today.

The launch underscores GFCPL’s rapid deployment capability just days after announcing its pivot to a unified management framework. Having recently acquired Master Franchise rights for the Dubai-based QSR giant across India (excluding Kerala) and taken operational control of 21 existing outlets, the group is now moving swiftly to strengthen its footprint in key metropolitan hubs.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was officiated by Mr. Mansoor A.K., Founder and Chairman of Chicking, alongside Mr. Charles Vasanthakumar, Executive Director & Board Member. The high-level leadership presence at the event highlights the strategic importance of the Bengaluru market in the brand’s roadmap.

“Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan demographic aligns perfectly with Chicking’s global menu,” said Mr. Mansoor A.K. at the inauguration. He noted that India remains the brand’s largest global market, hosting over 125 of its 450+ outlets worldwide.

For GFCPL, the Gopalan Legacy Mall outlet is more than just a new location; it is a critical step in standardizing the brand experience across state lines. Chicking already has presence in Karnataka, in Lulu Mall and Electronic City, Bengaluru and 2 stores in Mangalore.

“With the successful launch of our Chennai flagship and now our entry into Gopalan Legacy Mall, Bengaluru, we are proving the scalability of our centralized operations model,” said Mr. Ajay Kumar, Founding Partner and CEO, GFCPL. “Our focus now is to continue to deliver the same high efficiency and international quality standards to Bengaluru customers that we have established in our other markets.”

The company has indicated that the momentum will continue throughout the month. GFCPL is on track to open another Chicking outlet in Maduravoyal, Chennai, in the coming weeks.

Simultaneously, the group is diversifying its portfolio with its cafe and bakery brand, CoffeTea. GFCPL is set to launch CoffeTea’s first ‘Experience Store’ at Gopalapuram, Chennai, later this month, aimed at capturing a share of the premium beverage segment.