Muthoot MCred Limited Formerly known as Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited Wins Bronze Award for Tech-Driven Operational Excellence at IBEX India BFSI Tech Awards 2026

Mumbai, Apr 10: Muthoot MCred Limited (Formerly known as Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited) announced that it has won the Bronze Award under the ‘Tech-Driven Operational Excellence (NBFC/Payment Banks)’ category at the IBEX India 2026 BFSI Tech Awards. The award was received by the company’s CEO, Shri P. E. Mathai, at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai, in the presence of industry leaders.

The recognition highlights Muthoot MCred’s digital lending and operations platform, which aims to strengthen operational efficiency and streamline key lending processes.

The platform was introduced to address operational challenges such as manual processes, fragmented systems, and longer processing timelines. By enabling integrated digital workflows across customer onboarding, KYC, document verification, and credit processes, the initiative has helped improve consistency, reduce manual intervention, and enhance overall efficiency.

Since its implementation, over 65% of the loan processing workflow has been automated, contributing to improved turnaround times, better process accuracy, and enhanced operational control. The initiative has also led to improvements in key operational metrics, including reductions in processing time and error rates, along with better productivity across teams.

Additionally, the platform has enabled stronger integration across multiple operational systems, allowing for more seamless data flow and improved visibility across the lending lifecycle. This has supported more efficient decision-making and strengthened process standardisation across the organisation.

Mr. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoot MCred Limited, added: “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to building a technology-led, future-ready organisation. At Muthoot MCred, we are continuously investing in digital capabilities to simplify processes, enhance operational agility, and deliver a seamless experience for our customers. We remain focused on leveraging innovation to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence.” Mr. P. E. Mathai, Chief Executive Officer, Muthoot MCred Limited, said: “We are pleased to receive this recognition at the IBEX India BFSI Tech Awards 2026. It reflects our continued focus on strengthening operational processes through the use of technology. The initiative has enabled us to improve efficiency and consistency across our operations, and we remain committed to building scalable systems that support sustainable growth.”

This recognition highlights Muthoot MCred Limited’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its operational framework and adopt technology-led solutions to enhance efficiency and process discipline. As the company continues to scale, it remains focused on improving operational resilience, maintaining strong process controls, and delivering consistent value to its customers.