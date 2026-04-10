Nissan Motor India Marks Major Network Expansion with 54 New Customer Touchpoints in Q1 of CY 2026

Gurugram, April 10: In a historic multi-city retail expansion initiative, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. announced the opening of 54 new customer touchpoints across the country in CY Q1 2026, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey in India.

This Network expansion is a key pillar of Nissan Motor India’s product offensive strategy and reflects the company strengthening its presence across the country. The newly opened touchpoints comprise a mix of 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts), 2S and 1S facilities, strategically located across India, further deepening Nissan’s footprint.

Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, added,

“The opening of 54 new customer touchpoints across India in Q1 2026 marks an important milestone in Nissan’s growth journey in India. As we strengthen our product portfolio with the launch of the All-New Nissan GRAVITE, soon to be launched All-New Nissan TEKTON & C-SUV 7-seater along with our popular New Nissan MAGNITE; network expansion continues to be a critical pillar of our strategy. This growth underlines our commitment to improving accessibility, enhancing customer reach, brand experience while progressing towards our goal of 400 touchpoints by the end of FY 27.”

The new facilities feature modern infrastructure designed in line with Nissan’s global retail standards and are staffed by trained sales and service professionals delivering world class customer experience.

The expansion comes at a pivotal time as Nissan is building strong momentum in the Indian market. In March 2026, Nissan delivered a strong performance with cumulative sales of 10,388 units, including domestic wholesales of 4,408 units—its highest monthly domestic wholesale in the last five years, registering a robust 98% growth. Exports contributed 5,980 units during the month. This performance underscores the growing momentum of Nissan’s India strategy, driven by a strengthened product portfolio and an expanding network footprint. The continued success of the New Nissan MAGNITE has laid a strong foundation for growth, while the launch of the All-New Nissan GRAVITE further strengthens the brand’s presence across key segments.

Nissan is reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Indian market through sustained investments in Network development and customer-centric initiatives aimed at delivering greater value to discerning Indian customers.