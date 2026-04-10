RSWM Ltd. unveils indigo inspired AW27 denim collection ‘In-DIG’o Alchemy’ at Gartex Texprocess India 2026

Mumbai, April 10: RSWM Ltd., the flagship company of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, successfully showcased its latest denim innovations at Gartex Texprocess India 2026, held from April 09–11, 2026, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. At the exhibition, the company unveiled its indigo-inspired, new denim collection ‘In-DIG’o Alchemy – Where chemistry creates character’, for the Autumn/Winter 2027 season.

The collection presented six distinctive categories, Pulse, IndieCraft, Nova-Lab, Aerolite, MetroEdge, and Neo-City, each representing a unique dimension of denim evolution. From essential, everyday constructions and heritage-inspired artisanal expressions to performance-driven innovations, lightweight fluidity, metropolitan versatility, and elevated statement pieces, Indigio captures the diverse and dynamic needs of modern consumers and global fashion ecosystems. Drawing inspiration from the transformative nature of indigo, where colour emerges through reaction, oxidation, and time, the collection reflects LNJ Denim’s own journey of evolution, where science and craftsmanship intersect across fibre selection, fabric engineering, dyeing, and finishing.

Commenting on the successful showcase, Mr. Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director, RSWM Ltd., said,

“The response to In-DIG’o Alchemy at Gartex Texprocess India 2026 has been extremely encouraging. Through this collection, we have explored denim across both its most essential and most expressive forms. This collection reflects our continued commitment to combining scientific precision with design innovation to create fabrics that are relevant, responsible, and future-ready.”

Elaborating further, Mr. Ashish Bhatnagar, Deputy Business Head & CMO, LNJ Denim (RSWM Ltd.), added,

“Gartex Texprocess India offers a strong opportunity to present our latest unveiling In-DIG’o Alchemy to a diverse set of stakeholders across the value chain. The collection has been well received for its versatility and depth, from everyday core offerings to high-performance and expressive denim solutions. It reflects our focus on building adaptive, forward-looking products aligned with evolving consumer and industry needs.”

Presented to industry stakeholders, designers, and buyers at the event, the AW27 collection positions LNJ Denim as a medium of transformation, where precision, process, and creativity come together to create character. Structured across six distinct yet interconnected categories, the In-DIG’o Alchemy collection captures the full spectrum of denim expression:

Pulse – Essential, Redefined: The foundation of the collection, Pulse focuses on core denim constructions that deliver consistency, durability, and everyday wearability. Clean silhouettes, balanced weights, and dependable washes create timeless pieces designed for long-term relevance and cross-market adaptability.

The foundation of the collection, Pulse focuses on core denim constructions that deliver consistency, durability, and everyday wearability. Clean silhouettes, balanced weights, and dependable washes create timeless pieces designed for long-term relevance and cross-market adaptability. IndieCraft – Inspired by Authentic: Rooted in heritage and human touch, IndieCraft celebrates artisanal techniques, vintage washes, and authentic textures. Drawing from traditional dyeing methods and archival aesthetics, it embraces imperfection as a marker of authenticity, reinterpreting legacy denim for the present.

Rooted in heritage and human touch, IndieCraft celebrates artisanal techniques, vintage washes, and authentic textures. Drawing from traditional dyeing methods and archival aesthetics, it embraces imperfection as a marker of authenticity, reinterpreting legacy denim for the present. Nova-Lab – Contemporary, Urban: Driven by innovation, Nova-Lab reflects the pace of modern urban life through advanced fibres, smart constructions, and performance-driven finishes. It presents denim that is adaptive, technical, and engineered for movement, combining futuristic aesthetics with functional intelligence.

Driven by innovation, Nova-Lab reflects the pace of modern urban life through advanced fibres, smart constructions, and performance-driven finishes. It presents denim that is adaptive, technical, and engineered for movement, combining futuristic aesthetics with functional intelligence. Aerolite – Fluid Adaptability: Exploring denim in its lightest and most breathable form, Aerolite introduces softer hand-feel, fluid drape, and lightweight constructions. Designed for comfort and versatility, it enables effortless transitions across seasons while maintaining structural integrity.

Exploring denim in its lightest and most breathable form, Aerolite introduces softer hand-feel, fluid drape, and lightweight constructions. Designed for comfort and versatility, it enables effortless transitions across seasons while maintaining structural integrity. MetroEdge – Metropolitan Sophistication: Bridging casual and formal, MetroEdge brings precision tailoring, refined finishes, and structured silhouettes to denim. Designed for modern workwear environments, it offers smart versatility with understated elegance and urban polish.

Bridging casual and formal, MetroEdge brings precision tailoring, refined finishes, and structured silhouettes to denim. Designed for modern workwear environments, it offers smart versatility with understated elegance and urban polish. Neo-City – Elevated & Expressive: Representing denim’s most transformative stage, Neo-City focuses on statement finishes, experimental washes, and luxurious detailing. It positions denim as an artistic expression, bold, elevated, and visually impactful.

RSWM’s participation at Gartex Texprocess India 2026 reinforces its strategic focus on innovation-led growth and its commitment to strengthening India’s position in the global textile value chain. The six categories showcased during the event seamlessly move from foundational essentials to elevated fashion statements, reflecting the depth of RSWM’s design, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities, while addressing the evolving requirements of global fashion and apparel ecosystems.