Garden Café Rings in Poila Baishakh with Comforting South Indian Classics

Kolkata, April 10: This Poila Baishakh, Garden Café offers a refreshing take on tradition, inviting guests to slow down and enjoy the day over a comforting, all-vegetarian South Indian spread that blends familiar favourites with a subtle festive touch.

Staying true to what it does best, the café keeps the menu rooted in what its guests love, with a few seasonal additions for the occasion. Guests can dig into a 4ftFamily Dosa, perfect for 4, along with signature favourites like Pizza Dosa, Dahi Vada, Crunchy Finger Fries and Soft Thatte Idlis. Guests can also beat the heat with range of Coolers or opt for Kolkata’s favourite Cold Coffee, customized just for them. Dine in, take away or get it delivered straight to the car – making it an easy, fuss-free way to celebrate

At Garden Café, the idea is not to change how you celebrate but to offer a space where people can come together, share a good meal and spend time with ease over easy conversation.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Sandip Nowlakha, Founder of Garden Café, said,