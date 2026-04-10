Network Advertising rolls out Akshaya Tritiya campaign for Reliance Jewels featuring actors Gajraj Rao and Pratibha Ranta from Laapataa Ladies fame

Mumbai, Apr 10: Network Advertising has conceptualised and executed a new campaign for Reliance Jewels for the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, featuring actors Gajraj Rao and Pratibha Ranta from Laapataa Ladies fame.

At the heart of the campaign lies a simple yet culturally resonant father–daughter exchange, capturing a meaningful shift in consumer behavior. Moving beyond traditional notions of ritualistic gold buying, the film reflects how a new generation is approaching gold with a more informed, value-led mindset.

The campaign anchored around the idea of ‘Shubh Akshaya Tritiya, Smart Akshaya Tritiya’, repositions gold not just as an auspicious purchase, but as a smart, wearable investment, especially given the gold price volatility. By blending emotion with evolving financial sensibilities, the narrative makes the age-old tradition more relevant to today’s consumers.

The film uses light, relatable storytelling to highlight how younger buyers are increasingly viewing gold through a dual lens – one of cultural significance and another of tangible value. Reliance Jewels, through this campaign, bridges this generational perspective by offering jewellery that align with both sentiment and smart investing.

“We wanted to convey the amazing offers on Akshaya Tritiya, through subtle storytelling. The classic old micro slice-of-life way. Scripting was a key to strike a balance between everyday conversation and brand speak. And since we had the amazing Gajraj Rao and a charming Pratibha Ranta, we were confident, they would pull it off with believable ease.” said Shayondeep Pal, Chief Creative Officer, Network Advertising. “Akshaya Tritiya has always been about tradition and belief. What’s changing is the way that belief is being expressed. Today, it’s less about following a ritual blindly and more about making a considered choice. This campaign reflects that transition, positioning gold as both culturally rooted and thoughtfully relevant.” said Rohan Nair, Executive Vice President – Digital, Network Advertising.

The campaign is amplified across TV; print, OOH, digital and social platforms, targeting younger audiences while retaining its appeal for traditional consumers.