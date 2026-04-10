Olive Hospitality Signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority to Develop 2,000 Keys Across Key Tourism Markets

Mumbai, April 10: Olive Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Embassy Group, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) to support the development of hospitality infrastructure and unlock private investment across the state.

As part of the agreement, Olive Hospitality will develop a pipeline of approximately 2,000 branded hotel keys across key destinations in Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Guntur, with a projected investment of around ₹500 crore from third-party owners and investors. The initiative is expected to generate employment for approximately 700 people.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority will facilitate approvals and clearances, enable access to identified land parcels and tourism zones, extend incentives under the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy (2024–2029), and support investor outreach initiatives.

The partnership comes at a time when tourism across India – both domestic and international – is expanding in scale and diversity, driving demand across religious, leisure, and emerging destinations. In this context, the availability of well-distributed, high-quality, and branded accommodation is increasingly critical to supporting sustained growth.

Kahraman Yigit, Co-founder and CEO, Olive Hospitality, said,

“Andhra Pradesh is seeing significant growth as a key destination for tourism and travel across multiple circuits. Our focus through this partnership is to accelerate that growth by building a strong network of branded hospitality assets that make travel across the state more seamless, predictable, and scalable – benefiting both travellers and investors.”

The MoU establishes a framework for long-term collaboration between Olive Hospitality and the Government of Andhra Pradesh to support tourism growth and infrastructure development in the state.