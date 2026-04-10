SPNI dedicates special ‘Wheel of Fortune’ episode to distribution partners

Mumbai, Apr 10: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has dedicated a special episode of the iconic game show Wheel of Fortune to its trade and distribution partners as part of the show’s first season in India, recognising the critical role they play in bringing the network’s channels into millions of homes across the country.

One of the world’s longest-running game show formats, the show has been reimagined for Indian audiences, with Akshay Kumar as host. With the launch of this new format, the network saw an opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge the contribution of distribution partners who help ensure that television content reaches viewers nationwide.

As part of the initiative, SPNI invited trade partners to the set for a live shoot experience. They were not only present as members of the studio audience but also actively participated in the show, with some competing as contestants and playing the game just like regular participants on the programme.

The experience offered partners a rare behind-the-scenes look at the scale of production, the mechanics of the format, and the excitement of being part of a national television game show.

During the shoot, Akshay Kumar also acknowledged the important role played by distribution partners in enabling television shows and actors to connect with audiences across the country. Their contribution, often behind the scenes, forms a critical part of the broadcasting ecosystem.

This is the first time in India that a broadcaster has dedicated an entire non-fiction television episode to its trade fraternity, allowing partners not only to witness the show but also to actively participate in it.

Makarand Palekar, Head – Linear Distribution, SPNI, said: “Distribution has always been a critical pillar in SPNI’s growth story. Our partners are not just enablers of reach, but key collaborators in building the television ecosystem. This initiative was our way of celebrating the business together in a unique way; acknowledging the trust and long-standing relationships that power our network. As the industry evolves, we remain focused on strengthening linear television through compelling multi-generational content and by working closely with the distribution community that brings these stories into millions of homes across India.”

SPNI’s industry partners who attended the shoot also appreciated the initiative and the opportunity to be part of the experience.

Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja (Managing Director, GTPL) said, “Sony has consistently found stand-out ways to bring its campaigns alive by meaningfully involving trade partners. Initiatives like this make the trade community feel genuinely welcomed and involved.” Adding further Mr. Paramveer Jadeja (Chief Business Officer, GTPL) said, “It was a great experience for trade partners to visit the set and witness the scale of Wheel of Fortune up close. What stood out was the attention to detail. Everything was thoughtfully organised, right from the invitations to the on-ground arrangements”. Suresh Sethiya (Partner, ICNCL), added: “It was an incredible experience for trade partners to be part of a dedicated episode of the show from the studio floor. Following the success of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sony once again created a special opportunity by inviting members of the distribution fraternity to watch the show unfold live, which made the day truly memorable. The energy of the wheel spinning and the puzzles gradually revealing themselves was infectious. Experiencing it firsthand offered a deeper appreciation of the scale and craft behind the content we bring to millions of homes every day, while further strengthening the partnership between broadcasters and DPOs.” Mr. Sarabjit Singh (Raju), Director, Fastway, added: “Sony’s commitment to its distribution partners shows how collaboration can truly shape the television industry. Initiatives like this highlight the importance of trust and strong relationships and set an example of how broadcasters and partners can work together to bring great content to viewers across the country. As partners, we’re proud to support a network that values and invests in these meaningful connections.”

Non-fiction programming remains a key focus area for SPNI, which has built a strong portfolio of large-scale entertainment formats. The network is known for producing popular shows such as Indian Idol, Kaun Banega Crorepati, MasterChef India, and Shark Tank India, all recognised for their strong concepts, high production value, and celebrity-led hosting formats.