Galgotias University has built a thriving iOS ecosystem with 34 apps live on the Apple App Store across AI, healthcare, education, and social impact themes

Greater Noida, May 08: Students at Galgotias University have built a growing portfolio of iOS applications through the University’s iOS Student Developer Program, powered by Apple and Infosys, with 34 student-developed apps now live on the Apple App Store.

This progress draws from Galgotias University’s continued investment in state-of-the-art facilities, cutting edge laboratories, and immersive learning environments where students are encouraged to move beyond classroom theory and create products with real world relevance. Supported by faculty mentors and industry-guided learning, students are developing the confidence to explore ideas, solve problems, and transform concepts into usable digital products.

The University’s iOS Student Developer Program provides structured exposure to Swift programming, UI/UX design, product development, testing, deployment, and user-centred thinking. Through hands-on learning and collaborative projects, students gain capabilities aligned with contemporary industry expectations.

Students have developed applications across a wide range of categories including education, accessibility, wellbeing, productivity, lifestyle, and utility. Many of these apps also carry a strong social purpose, addressing everyday challenges and creating meaningful user experiences.

With 34 apps already live on the Apple App Store, several more student-built products are in different stages of development, testing, and launch readiness.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said,

“Technology education must lead to actionable solutions that are oriented towards solving real world problems. We are proud that our students are building products that can be used by people beyond the campus. This milestone reflects the imagination, discipline, and ambition of our students, supported by mentors and an ecosystem that encourages experimentation and execution.”

Faculty mentors at Galgotias University work closely with students through the development journey, helping them refine ideas, strengthen execution, understand user needs, and navigate the path from prototype to launch. This culture of mentorship has helped create a vibrant innovation ecosystem on campus.

Another reflection of the strength and growing success of this ecosystem is the achievement of 18 students from Galgotias University winning the Apple Swift Student Challenge 2026, the highest from any private university in India. Their applications, developed across areas such as accessibility, healthcare, education, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence, highlight the increasing ability of students to build globally relevant and socially impactful technology solutions.

Galgotias University has been steadily strengthening its focus on future-oriented domains including app development, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, robotics, data science, and digital product innovation. The growth of the iOS Student Developer Program forms an important part of that broader institutional vision.

With more products currently in the pipeline, students continue to expand the University’s digital innovation footprint through practical, market-ready, and socially relevant applications.