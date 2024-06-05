Mumbai, June 05, 2024: Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Industries Group, launched its new campaign ‘Hum Samajhte Hain Business’. In alignment with the group’s 127-year-old legacy of furthering nation-building and catering to the growing needs of India, the company offer loans tailored to the specific needs of business owners looking to grow and make progress in their business journey.

As part of the campaign, the brand has released a new digital film conceptualized by Publicis Worldwide. The storyline uses a cinematic lens to capture the bittersweet emotional journey of a business owner transitioning from a small shop to a larger and more successful venture, revealing a moment of triumph and growth.

With its loans for business, such as unsecured Business Loans, Loan Against Property, and Udyog Loan Against Property, Godrej Capital reaffirms its offerings of tailor-made loan solutions for business owners who seek the flexibility of repayments and quick sanctions in their pursuit of business growth.

Nalin Jain, Chief Marketing Officer of Godrej Capital said, “’Hum Samajhte Hain Business’ reflects our deep understanding of building a business in India. We acknowledge both the emotional and practical aspects of the growth of a business, from navigating transitions to celebrating achievements. We are dedicated to providing business owners with flexibility and innovative products. Through customized loans for businesses from Godrej Capital, we empower entrepreneurs to exceed their own business expectations, providing the financial backing necessary for their success.” Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis India added, “In recent years, Publicis India has created iconic work for BFSI brands, and winning this account reaffirms our expertise. We are thrilled to leverage our skills to craft comprehensive strategies that will fortify Godrej Capital’s brand narrative. With the ‘Hum Samajhte Hain Business’ campaign, we aim to establish Godrej Capital as an empathetic lender who understands the challenges faced by MSME business owners. This campaign taps into the insight that businesses often do not grow as planned, regardless of the circumstances, and emphasizes that Godrej Capital truly understands their needs.”

The campaign will run across Google, Meta (Facebook & Instagram), YouTube, and Ad Networks, complemented by offline channels and several digital marketing routes. The film will be released in six languages—Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada—ensuring wide accessibility in various regions and markets. The campaign aims to engage business owners, prospective borrowers, and industry representatives enhancing awareness and engagement across all serviceable locations.

In addition to this, an outdoor campaign has also been strategically aligned to maximize Godrej Capital’s reach and visibility among customers and DSAs alike. The outdoor outreach will cover transit media and OOH in eight languages across 28 markets, including Pune, Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Rajkot, Baroda, Vapi, Salem, Vellore, Vijayawada, Vizag, Mangalore, Mysore, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Alwar, and Udaipur.