Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks the Kickoff of The Promenade at Town Center, a New Multi-Use Development at Palm Coast Town Center

Palm Coast, FL, July 16, 2024 — Today, Persimmon Capital Partners proudly announces the official groundbreaking of The Promenade at Town Center, a dynamic project set to transform the Palm Coast Town Center at the corner of Bulldog Drive and Central Avenue.

The Promenade at Town Center is a pioneering “Live-Work-Play” development featuring approximately 57,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial and institutional space, complemented by 204 residential apartments spanning three levels above. Notably innovative, this project introduces a unique natural outdoor amenity campus that connects seamlessly to hiking and biking trails, overlooking a serene pond with a dock. Enhancing community connectivity and mindfulness, landscaped gathering spaces along the building’s streetscape are integrated to foster a deeper connection to the outdoors. Situated at the heart of Palm Coast’s Town Center, the development serves as a dynamic urban hub, encouraging residents to seamlessly blend living, working, and recreational activities. Its prime location south of the Town Center at Palm Coast’s Central Lake offers convenient access to local amenities, including a cinema, City Hall, and “MedTech” campuses established by Jacksonville University and the University of North Florida, making it a pivotal asset for the community.

The Promenade at Town Center will feature a blend of retail, coffee shops, and restaurants on its ground floor, catering to the vibrant community of young adults and students from the nearby higher education sites. The upper floors will offer modern studio, one and two-bedroom housing units, providing convenient living options designed for the lifestyle needs of young professionals and scholars.

The Promenade rooftop will be a versatile venue for special events, offering breathtaking ocean views from two rooftop lounges. In addition to its retail and residential components, the development will feature recreational amenities aimed at promoting an active and vibrant lifestyle among its residents and visitors.

“The Promenade at Town Center represents a significant step forward in urban development for the city of Palm Coast,” said William P. Angrick, III, of Persimmon Capital. “With its mix of retail, dining, and residential spaces, coupled with its proximity to both UNF and JU nursing schools, The Promenade will not only enhance the local landscape but also create a hub of activity and community engagement.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will be attended by distinguished guests, including the Mayor of Palm Coast, David Alfin, and Jason DeLorenzo, the City’s chief of Staff. Their presence underscores the Promenade’s importance in regional development and community enrichment.

“We are excited to break ground on The Promenade at Town Center and bring this visionary project to life,” added Angrick. “As construction progresses, we remain committed to keeping the community informed and engaged.”

The Promenade is scheduled for completion in 2026. Persimmon Capital looks forward to sharing more updates on this project and others in the pipeline later this year.