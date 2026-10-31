Banselk connects renovation discovery with premium space commerce in South Korea

GOYANG, South Korea — AXCOB, registered under the Korean business name 노피 and represented by CEO Julia Lee (이지애), has introduced Banselk, a premium space commerce service presenting furniture, appliances and home textiles through combinations of products from different brands. The service extends the home-improvement selection experience of Banselggeut into the decisions people make when furnishing completed rooms.

Banselggeut helps homeowners explore renovation information, review quotations by construction stage and choose contractors directly. Its origins lie in the experience of two people who renovated their own homes using a homeowner-managed approach. Banselk addresses the choices that continue after construction, including dining tables, sofas, desks, storage and bedding. Its Korean brand statement, “좋은 것들로, 나다운 공간.”, expresses an emphasis on good objects and a space shaped around the person using it.

Rather than describing products only as separate catalogue entries, Banselk presents room-based combinations and explains the materials, dimensions and everyday uses of individual items. The service includes living rooms, dining areas, studies, children’s rooms and bedrooms. For example, its study composition brings together a B.ARC desk, a LiberNovo chair and storage from 0001. The aim is to help people consider how different products work together within a room while retaining access to the conditions that apply to each item.

As of the public catalogue snapshot on October 30, 2026, Banselk presented 29 products from 13 brands: 카레클린트, 밀라노리빙, 블루돌핀, 로갓(LOGOT), 공공공일(0001), 비아크(B.ARC), 리버노보(LiberNovo), 가라지가게, 다겸이가구, 커튼명장, 마스베드, 오브젝토 and 위드라이프. The range spans sofas, tables, beds and storage furniture, alongside ergonomic seating, televisions, curtains, blinds and bedding. This is a dated catalogue snapshot. Brand presentation and product visibility are distinct from the sales opening of every individual item or completion of every supplier agreement.

Product detail pages provide information on models, options, prices and the relevant delivery, installation, exchange and return conditions. Banselk also distinguishes items included in a purchase from accessories shown in a presentation. Where external customer reviews are displayed, the service provides their sources and original material. These details support the service’s emphasis on understanding a product’s practical place in a home, as well as its appearance.

The expansion follows approximately three months of formal operation of the existing Banselggeut service, according to the operator. For the 30-day period from September 28 through October 27, 2026, Google Analytics 4 recorded 75,126 total users and 100,113 sessions for that existing service and its previous official domain. The user count was approximately 29.6% higher than the 57,983 users recorded in the preceding 30 days, from August 29 through September 27. These figures describe the existing renovation service. They are not Banselk commerce registrations, buyers or visitors.

Banselggeut’s cumulative transaction amount for construction stages classified as confirmed to proceed was KRW 1,364,162,750, approximately KRW 1.36 billion, in an internal query at 7:10 p.m. Korea Standard Time on October 29, 2026. The amount includes pre-launch operating records and does not measure precisely 90 days after formal launch. It is managed separately from company revenue and from payments through the new commerce service. The calculation counts each eligible construction stage once and reflects contract, agreement, quotation and stage-specific reference amounts. Administrator-linked projects and virtual suppliers were excluded from the aggregation.

AXCOB plans to strengthen the connection between renovation information and room-and-product content. Banselk’s role is to extend the selection process from the stages of making a home to the objects used in that home. The public service provides the current brand directory and product conditions so that visitors can review individual items and the room compositions in which they are presented.