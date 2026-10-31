Lords Mobility Plans Three-State Manufacturing Expansion, Targets 18,000 Additional Electric Three-Wheelers Annually

Mumbai, India, 31-10-2026:-Lords Mobility, the electric vehicle brand of Lords Mark Tech Next Private Limited, a subsidiary of BSE-listed Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, has announced plans to expand its electric three-wheeler manufacturing and assembly footprint across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Odisha. The company has identified strategic locations in these states to establish new facilities, which are expected to add a combined annual production and assembly capacity of approximately 18,000 electric three-wheelers, subject to successful commissioning.

The proposed expansion marks a significant step in Lords Mobility’s strategy to strengthen its national manufacturing presence and cater to growing demand for electric passenger and cargo vehicles. Building on its existing manufacturing operations in Manesar, Haryana, the company aims to establish a geographically distributed manufacturing network to serve southern, western and eastern Indian markets more efficiently.

By bringing manufacturing and assembly operations closer to key consumption markets, Lords Mobility expects to optimize logistics expenditure, reduce transportation distances, improve vehicle delivery timelines and strengthen dealer inventory availability. The decentralized manufacturing approach is also intended to enhance supply-chain resilience, encourage regional component sourcing and improve responsiveness to institutional, fleet and commercial mobility requirements.

Capitalizing on India’s Growing Electric Three-Wheeler Market

India’s electric three-wheeler industry continues to demonstrate strong growth, supported by increasing demand for cost-efficient commercial transportation, last-mile passenger connectivity and urban logistics solutions.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric three-wheeler retail registrations reached approximately 8.31 lakh units during FY2025–26, reflecting nearly 19% year-on-year growth. Electric three-wheelers also accounted for approximately 61% of total three-wheeler retail registrations during calendar year 2025, demonstrating the growing adoption of electric mobility in India’s commercial transportation segment.

The market is witnessing demand across L3 and L5 electric three-wheelers, including passenger carriers, cargo loaders and fleet-oriented mobility solutions. Rising fuel and operating costs, coupled with the need for affordable transportation, continue to support the adoption of electric commercial vehicles.

Lords Mobility aims to leverage these market opportunities by expanding its manufacturing capabilities and strengthening its product availability across regional markets.

Strategic Expansion Across Three States

The proposed facility in Tamil Nadu will enable Lords Mobility to leverage the state’s established automotive manufacturing ecosystem, engineering talent and component supplier base while improving access to southern Indian markets.

In Maharashtra, the company intends to capitalize on strong industrial infrastructure, automotive supply-chain networks and logistics connectivity to serve growing demand across western and central India.

The proposed Odisha facility will strengthen the company’s presence in eastern India, improve access to emerging electric mobility markets and support the development of regional assembly and distribution capabilities.

Together, the three facilities are expected to create a more efficient manufacturing and distribution network while reducing dependence on long-distance vehicle transportation from northern India.

Employment Generation and Regional Economic Development

Beyond manufacturing capacity enhancement, the expansion is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities across the three states.

The proposed facilities will create opportunities in vehicle assembly, quality assurance, testing, warehousing, logistics and plant operations. The initiative is also expected to support regional MSMEs, automotive component suppliers, service providers and associated industries.

Lords Mobility intends to encourage local sourcing, technical skill development and workforce training, contributing to regional industrial development and the broader electric vehicle ecosystem.

Targeting 40% Revenue Growth in FY2026–27

Alongside its manufacturing expansion, Lords Mobility is targeting approximately 40% year-on-year revenue growth in FY2026–27 compared with FY2025–26, while aiming to improve EBITDA margins over the previous financial year.

The company expects its focus on operational efficiency, optimized logistics, supply-chain improvements, better capacity utilization and a stronger product mix to support revenue growth and profitability.

The proposed regional manufacturing facilities are expected to contribute to these longer-term objectives by improving distribution economics, strengthening dealer reach and supporting higher sales volumes as the company’s operations scale.

Leader’s Perspective

Ramesh Kumar Miglani, Managing Director, Lords Mobility, said:

“Our expansion strategy goes beyond increasing manufacturing capacity. By bringing assembly operations closer to our customers and dealer network, we aim to strengthen regional supply chains, improve delivery efficiency and make electric mobility more accessible. These proposed facilities will also create opportunities for local employment and industry partnerships, while supporting our vision of building a scalable, operationally efficient and sustainable electric mobility ecosystem across India.”

Strengthening India’s Electric Mobility Ecosystem

With a nationwide network of more than 200 dealers, Lords Mobility continues to strengthen its presence across electric passenger transportation, cargo mobility and last-mile logistics.

The proposed expansion will be implemented in phases, with investment requirements, commissioning timelines and operational arrangements to be finalized as the respective projects progress. The additional 18,000-unit annual capacity represents planned incremental capability rather than currently installed production capacity.

Through regional manufacturing, improved supply-chain integration, an expanding dealer ecosystem and a focus on operational profitability, Lords Mobility aims to strengthen its position in India’s evolving electric commercial vehicle industry while contributing to the country’s transition towards sustainable mobility.

About Lords Mobility

Lords Mobility is the electric vehicle brand of Lords Mark Tech Next Private Limited, a subsidiary of BSE-listed Lord’s Mark Industries Limited. The company offers electric mobility solutions across L3 and L5 passenger and cargo three-wheelers, serving commercial operators, entrepreneurs, fleet owners and last-mile transportation requirements. With manufacturing operations in Manesar, Haryana, and a nationwide network of more than 200 dealers, Lords Mobility focuses on accessible, efficient and livelihood-oriented electric transportation. The company continues to invest in product development, strategic partnerships, regional manufacturing capabilities and distribution expansion to support India’s growing electric mobility ecosystem.

Media Contact

Corporate Communications Team

Lords Mobility

Lords Mark Tech Next Private Limited

Email: Rajeshwar@lordsauto.com

Phone: 7710902771