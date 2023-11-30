Group of entrepreneurs, exhort the electorate of Telangana to exercise their franchise & help shape their own & Telangana’s destiny

Hyderabad, 30th November, 2023: On the eve of the election day in the state of Telangana, tomorrow, BNI Capital Chapter hosted an Election themed meeting today at Radisson Blu. The hundred plus members attired like politicians, during their presentation emphasised on the significance of participating in the democratic process by exercising their vote. The group of entrepreneurs sent a strong message to the electorate of Telangana to participate in the electoral process, exercise their franchise along with their families, friends and neighbours, to help shape a brighter destiny for the citizens, the state and the country.