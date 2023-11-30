IIT Roorkee Leads Comprehensive Study on Advanced Grid-Scale Energy Storage Technologies, Unveiled by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

New Delhi, 30th November, 2023: Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Shri BS Bhalla released a comprehensive study titled “Advanced Grid-Scale Energy Storage Technologies,” conducted by IIT Roorkee under the leadership of Prof Arun Kumar in the august presence of Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance and Prof KK Pant Director, IIT Roorkee, at Atal Akshaya Urja Bhawan, MNRE, New Delhi on Nov. 29, 2023. This innovative initiative explores diverse energy storage solutions vital for India’s sustainable energy future.

This study explores diverse grid-scale energy storage solutions crucial for India’s sustainable energy future and addresses critical aspects of the power sector, emphasizing the need for a resilient and sustainable energy landscape in India. It puts forth actionable recommendations to enhance renewable energy integration and improve grid-scale energy storage efficiency, marking a significant step towards achieving India’s renewable energy goals.

Policy Recommendations for Power Sector Vision: The National Tariff Policy and the National Electricity Policy are urged to explicitly outline a vision for the power sector, encompassing energy storage. Specific directives are proposed to amplify the role of energy storage targets for each licensee. Attractive tariffs are recommended to incentivize ancillary services and frequency regulation. Additionally, the study proposes the introduction of a storage purchase obligation for relevant utilities to bolster energy storage adoption further.

Regulatory Framework for Enhanced Flexibility: Regulators are advised to review and revise Grid Codes to promote greater flexibility in power generation, accommodating the evolving landscape of energy storage technologies. Clear and distinct energy storage ownership remuneration rules are recommended by regulators, aligning with existing frameworks for transmission, generation, and distribution companies. These rules are envisaged to address diverse purposes and ensure a level playing field.

Techno-Economic Analysis of Grid-Scale Storage Technologies: Five prospective grid-scale storage technologies—pumped storage, Li-ion batteries, vanadium redox flow batteries, compressed air energy storage, and thermal energy storage—have undergone comprehensive life cycle techno-economic analysis. The analysis reveals that pumped storage stands out as the most cost-effective option, with a levelized cost of storage at INR 3.91/kWh without cost of pumping power and global warming potential of 0.12 kg CO 2 eq /kWh.

Comparative Advantage of Pumped Storage: The levelized cost of storage for pumped storage 40% of cost to lithium-ion batteries. The CO 2 emissions associated with pumped storage have been estimated to be 25% lesser as compared to lithium-ion batteries.

Import Dependency and Made-in-India Content: Presently, none of the energy storage technologies exhibit 100% made-in-India content, with significant variations in import percentages. Pumped storage (PSP) leads in terms of domestic content with over 90% while acknowledging some equipment imports. Other technologies, especially batteries, necessitate raw material imports, highlighting the need for strategic considerations in the pursuit of self-reliance.

These findings underscore the need for proactive policy measures, regulatory frameworks, and strategic investments to propel the adoption of advanced grid-scale energy storage technologies. The study, a collaborative effort between MNRE and IIT Roorkee, sets the stage for informed decision-making and transformative initiatives in India’s renewable energy landscape.

Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance also an Alumnus of IIT Roorkee, acknowledged India’s global leadership in renewable energy adoption and emphasized the critical role of energy storage in grid stability and RE deployment. He commended the report, stating, “India has emerged as a global leader in adopting renewable energy technologies at scale. With the rapid adoption of these technologies, energy storage becomes critical for grid stability. This report is a welcome and apt effort in that context, offering valuable insights for the sustainable advancement of our energy landscape.” Shri BS Bhalla, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), stated, “I acknowledge the efforts of the IIT Roorkee team, under the leadership of Prof. Arun Kumar, for their comprehensive study focused on India. The report is anticipated to play a pivotal role in empowering stakeholders in the energy sector, particularly in advancing the deployment of clean energy and energy storage solutions in the country. Aligned with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the report carries significance in fostering self-reliance, specifically in the sustainable grid-scale energy storage domain. I look forward to gaining insights on energy storage, indigenous manufacturing, and the deployment of renewable energy, which I believe will make a significant contribution to our national goals.” Prof. KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, expressed gratitude to the ministries for their support, emphasizing the report’s role in shaping policies for the accelerated adoption of clean energy technologies in India. He reaffirmed IIT Roorkee’s commitment to nation-building through focused, India-centric research and technical education and said, “This study reinforces our commitment at IIT Roorkee towards nation-building through focused India-centric research and technical education. The report is poised to play a crucial role in shaping policies for the accelerated adoption of clean energy technologies at scale in India, offering a strategic roadmap for a sustainable and resilient energy future.”

The release event also welcomed key figures like Shri MAKP Singh, Member Hydro Central Electricity Authority, Shri Rajnath Ram, Advisor Energy Niti Aayog, and Shri SR Narashimhan, CMD, India Grid Controller, alongside senior officials from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and renewable energy developers.

This comprehensive study positions IIT Roorkee at the forefront of cutting-edge research, showcasing its dedication to providing India-centric solutions for a sustainable and resilient energy future. The “Advanced Grid-Scale Energy Storage Technologies” report not only reflects India’s commitment to innovation but also serves as a strategic guide for policymakers, industry players, and stakeholders navigating the dynamic energy landscape.