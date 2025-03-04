Hexaware Ranked Among the World’s 25 IT Services Brands in Brand Finance IT Services 2025

Mumbai, India, March 4th 2025: Hexaware Technologies, a leading IT services and solutions provider, proudly announces its entry into the Top 25 Most Valuable IT Brands globally, as recognized in the Brand Finance IT Services 25 2025 report. This milestone highlights Hexaware’s unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and industry leadership.

Hexaware’s brand value has soared from USD 724 million in 2024 to USD 824 million in 2025, reflecting a remarkable 14% year-on-year growth. Over the past four years, the company has clocked an impressive 124.5% growth in brand value. It has climbed five ranks to secure the 24th position this year, with its Brand Strength Index (BSI) advancing from 73.4 to 76.4 and its brand rating elevated to AA+. The report attributes this impressive growth to stable financial performance and an enhanced BSI despite challenging geopolitical conditions and disruptions in decision-making.

The refreshed Brand Strength Framework, underpinned by Global ITDM Research findings, has elevated Hexaware’s perception and behavior scores across key geographies, including the US and Europe. Hexaware’s unwavering efforts to brand building and innovation continue to yield robust growth, encouraging brand customer funnel scores in the US further reinforcing its dedication to delivering transformative value for customers.

With an “AI-first” strategy at its core, Hexaware has redefined its service offerings and internal operations, seamlessly integrating AI across its business landscape. Hexaware is not just adopting technology; it’s reshaping how it delivers value. An astounding 99% of its IT workforce, including the leadership team, has undergone intensive AI and Generative AI training, ensuring Hexaware remains at the forefront of technological advancement.