Chola Partners with Women Education and Environment to Transform Rural Sanitation in Cuttack

Cuttack, March 4th 2025: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola), the financial services arm of Murugappa Group, today announced its collaboration with Women Education and Environment (WEE) to implement the Swachha Odisha Gram Vikas project in Aranda Kendu Sahi village, Badamba block, Cuttack District, Odisha.

Chola’s commitment to social progress extends beyond financial inclusion to holistic community development recognizing the critical need for improved water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure in rural Odisha. Chola has pledged financial and operational support to transform the lives of women l in Aranda Kendu Sahi an underprivileged village nestled in a deep forest area.

The Swachha Odisha Gram Vikas project aims to address the fundamental challenges faced by the local community including inadequate sanitation facilities, lack of safe drinking water, and limited health awareness. Through this initiative, Chola will construct 45+ user-friendly toilets to eliminate open defecation and promote hygiene. Additionally, bore wells and a solar-powered water system will be installed to provide sustainable water access. To ensure adequate storage and household supply of clean water, overhead water tanks will be developed. The project will also focus on raising awareness about sanitation, hygiene, and environmental sustainability to instill lasting behavioural changes in the community. As part of its CSR commitment, Chola is making a strategic financial investment to uplift the lives of women in rural communities, ensuring long-term sustainability and positive social impact.

The project will directly benefit 200+ individuals across 45+ households, enabling them to lead healthier lives with access to clean water and proper sanitation facilities. By empowering the local community, Chola aims to reduce waterborne diseases, enhance productivity, and create a model for sustainable rural development.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr Ravindra Kumar Kundu, Managing Director & CEO of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, said: “We at Chola, believe in driving meaningful social change through strategic CSR interventions. Our partnership with WEE for the Swachha Odisha Gram Vikas project is a step towards empowering women in rural communities with essential resources for health and hygiene. We are committed to creating long-term value for society, ensuring every individual has access to the basic right of clean water and sanitation.”

Cholamandalam remains dedicated to leveraging financial expertise for social good, fostering economic growth while addressing key societal challenges. The company continues to champion initiatives that make a difference in the lives of underserved communities, reinforcing its core values of inclusion, sustainability, and responsibility. The Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has always been dedicated to improving the well-being of the people.