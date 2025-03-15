Hindustan Zinc’s Zinc Kaushal Kendra trains over 7000 Rural Youths including 40% females

Udaipur, 15th March 2025: Zinc Kaushal Kendra, the flagship skill development initiative of Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India’s largest and the world’s second largest integrated zinc producer, has helped over 7000 rural youth including 40% women from disadvantaged communities secure jobs by gaining market-relevant skills and finding meaningful employment across India. In recent years, the initiative has emerged as a catalyst in transforming the lives of youth from rural communities, reinforcing Hindustan Zinc’s commitment to rural empowerment and youth development.

The initiative offers specialized training in various trades, including unarmed security services, retail sales and marketing, assistant electricians, food & beverage service, customer relationship management, and microfinance. By bridging the urban-rural divide, Zinc Kaushal Kendra is creating sustainable livelihood opportunities. As a result, candidates have found employment in key locations such as Bhilwara, Udaipur, Ajmer, Sanand, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Lonavala, with salaries ranging from Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 30,000 per month.

Zinc Kaushal Kendra, established at Hindustan Zinc’s facilities in Rajasthan across Dariba, Agucha, Kayad, Udaipur, and Zawar, serves as a transformative platform for skill enhancement and employability. Designed to address the growing issue of youth unemployment, the program offers short-term, intensive courses in hospitality, microfinance services, business correspondence, sales & customer relationship management, and entrepreneurship. By fostering partnerships with industry leaders, financial institutions, and government bodies, the initiative effectively bridges the gap between education and employment, ensuring that young individuals, including nearly 40% female candidates, gain access to meaningful career opportunities.

“I never imagined that I would have the chance to work in a reputed organization. The training at Zinc Kaushal Kendra not only equipped me with technical skills but also boosted my confidence. Today, as a Customer Relationship Manager at Indira IVF Center in Udaipur, I feel proud to be financially independent and contribute to my family’s well-being,” shared one of the program’s beneficiaries, reflecting on the impact of the initiative.

Recognized for its contributions to skill development, Hindustan Zinc’s Zinc Kaushal Kendra has garnered appreciation from government officials and industry leaders alike. The initiative’s collaborations with NABARD, YES Foundation, AAVAS Financiers, and Udaipur Cement Works have strengthened its reach, enhancing the quality of training provided. As Hindustan Zinc continues its commitment to building a skilled workforce, the program stands as a testament to the company’s vision of fostering a self-reliant and economically empowered rural India.

Beyond skill development, Hindustan Zinc has been a strong force in promoting quality education for all, sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural women and farmers, healthcare access, arts & culture, water conservation & sanitation, supporting grassroots football talent, art & culture impacting over 20 lakh lives across nearly 4,000 villages. Ranked among India’s top 10 CSR companies, Hindustan Zinc’s initiatives reflect its commitment to building a resilient, self-sufficient Rajasthan that champions inclusivity, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

