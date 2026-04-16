HMD Ropes in Raghav Juyal to Drive Next Wave of Smartphone Innovation

New Delhi, April 16: HMD India Pvt. Ltd. today announced the onboarding of Raghav Juyal as the brand ambassador for its smartphone segment, marking a significant step in the company’s next phase of growth and innovation.

A dynamic all-round entertainer, Raghav Juyal has carved a unique identity across dance, television, OTT platforms, and mainstream cinema. Known for his authentic, relatable, and unconventional persona, he resonates strongly with Gen Z and millennial audiences, making him a natural fit for HMD’s evolving brand vision.

This partnership reflects HMD’s bold reinvention journey, aligning with Raghav’s own trajectory of pushing creative boundaries and embracing individuality. His journey from raw talent to a Pan-India cultural icon mirrors HMD’s ambition to redefine smartphone innovation through cutting-edge technology at accessible price points.

Raghav Juyal will front HMD’s upcoming smartphone lineup, leading a comprehensive 360-degree campaign spanning outdoor billboards, print, digital platforms, social media, video content, and influencer collaborations, bringing his signature energy and style to the brand.

Commenting on the association, Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO, HMD India, APAC and ANZ, said,

“As we enter our next phase of growth, this partnership with Raghav marks a defining step in HMD’s bold reinvention journey. Raghav embodies the disruptive spirit, authenticity, and creative energy that lies at the core of our brand. His strong connect with Gen Z audiences aligns seamlessly with our vision of creating smartphones that empower self-expression. As we prepare to launch our new smartphone lineup on Flipkart, this collaboration brings our vision to life in a culturally relevant way.”

Sharing his thoughts, Raghav Juyal said,

“HMD’s human-centric approach to technology truly resonates with me—it’s about empowering creators, not algorithms. I connect deeply with their spirit of doing things differently, which reflects my own journey of making bold, unconventional choices. Their smartphones enable creators like me to push boundaries and tell stories with clarity and impact. I’m excited to bring fresh energy to audiences through HMD’s campaigns.”

This partnership further strengthens HMD’s momentum in 2026, following strategic collaborations such as its association with the Rajasthan Royals for IPL activations, a partnership with Sarvam AI to integrate advanced voice technology into feature phones, and its exclusive launch partnership with Flipkart to ensure nationwide accessibility.