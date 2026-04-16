FIBA welcomes XTB as newest Global Partner in major agreement

Leading investment app set to elevate FIBA’s World Cups in 2026 and 2027

Apr 16:

MIES (Switzerland) – FIBA is proud to announce a new global partnership with XTB, one of the world’s leading investment applications.

This new agreement, which runs through to December 2027, marks a significant boost to FIBA’s commercial ecosystem in the lead up to the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 and the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027.

Supporting the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Qualifiers worldwide, XTB investment app will also become the presenting sponsor of the European Qualifiers starting with the upcoming third window, from June 29 to July 7, 2026, the first major milestone in the partnership.

In addition, XTB will create exclusive experiences for its community including behind‑the‑scenes access and the unique chance to step onto the official courts in Berlin and Doha, further connecting fans to the biggest stages of international basketball.

As FIBA’s newest Global Partner, XTB will use FIBA’s flagship events to strengthen fan engagement and promote accessible financial education through digital initiatives.

Omar Arnaout, CEO at XTB, commented: “Partnering with FIBA allows us to connect financial empowerment with one of the world’s most beloved sports. Together, we’ll be giving fans the tools to put their money to work while celebrating the game they love.”

Frank Leenders, FIBA’s Director General of Media and Marketing Services, added: “We are delighted to welcome XTB as a Global Partner. Their presence at these major FIBA events which unite fans from across the world will help to drive a strong connection with their global brand.

“XTB have recognized that basketball inspires passion, strategy, and resilience – the same qualities they have identified as driving smart investing.”

XTB is one of Europe’s leading investment apps, offering multiple ways for users to put their money to work – from trading stocks, ETFs, CFDs, and options to long-term investment products. XTB is publicly listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and licensed by several major financial authorities and serves over 2.1 million clients worldwide.

XTB maintains a strong presence in international sports through its ambassador, Zlatan Ibrahimović, as well as via partnerships with the highest-reach MMA leagues in Europe and top tier tennis players.