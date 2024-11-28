Honda Takes Bold Step into Electric Mobility with Launch of ACTIVA e: and QC1

Chandigarh, 28th November 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today ushered into the next era of mobility with the introduction of ‘ACTIVA e:’ and ‘QC1’ in the electric vehicle segment. The unveiling of the iconic Activa brand in an all-new electrified avatar along with the QC1 marks a pivotal moment in the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility in India. The debut of HMSI’s first-ever EVs took place in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Bookings for the same will begin on January 1, 2025, and deliveries will commence from February 2025 onwards.

Introducing Honda’s maiden EVs for the Indian market, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Today is a very significant day as HMSI steps into the electric mobility space. The introduction of ACTIVA e: and QC1 marks a defining step in our commitment to sustainable mobility in India. It is in line with Honda’s global ‘Triple Action to ZERO’ concept to realize carbon neutrality by 2050, which focuses on three areas: carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation. With our EV roadmap now in the execution phase, HMSI is committed to build one of India’s best EV ecosystems. This is a milestone moment in Honda’s journey to electrification, and with every step forward, we are focused on building a future that is safer, more sustainable & meets the evolving needs of our society.” Commenting on the unveil, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are ecstatic to mark our entry into the Indian EV market with not just one but two all-new electric vehicles, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards achieving sustainability by providing cleaner mobility solutions. In line with the global direction, we are introducing these new two-wheelers to electrify your dreams. With ACTIVA e:’s swappable battery technology and QC1’s fixed battery set-up along with the industry-leading hassle-free ownership experience, we are striving to meet the diverse needs of our customers. Moreover, to ensure the highest level of safety for our technicians and the vehicle, we are introducing industry-first insulated tools designed specifically for the servicing of electric vehicles. Together, let us ride towards a cleaner future.”

Honda ACTIVA e: | Swap easy. Ride easy.

Youthful Design meets Iconic Heritage

The all-new ACTIVA e: is a groundbreaking step into the world of electric mobility, all while staying true to the brand’s iconic legacy. The ACTIVA e:’s design blends the beloved Activa silhouette with modern, sophisticated elements, giving it a fresh yet familiar look that speaks about both tradition & innovation. Equipped with pristine all-LED headlight & tail lamp along with smiling DRLs, the ACTIVA e: lights up the road with style, offering a sleek, striking appeal that is both bold and refined.

Accentuating its premium fluidic design language with daily use practicality are elements like dual-tone seat, 12-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, flat footboard & a sturdy grabrail. Available in two variants – ACTIVA e: and ACTIVA e: Honda RoadSync Duo® along with five fresh colours, this new model is designed to offer a combination of elegance and distinct appeal in the Indian EV market. It will be offered in Pearl Shallow Blue, Pearl Misty White, Pearl Serenity Blue, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black colours.

Modern Features for a Connected Ride

With progressive technology at the core of Honda’s Research & Development, the Honda ACTIVA e: is all-set to elevate the riding experience of modern customers. At the heart of its advanced feature list is a 7.0-inch TFT screen that offers real-time connectivity with Honda RoadSync Duo® app, allowing riders to stay connected and updated.

The in-vehicle infotainment system supports navigation and also gets day & night modes which optimizes screen’s brightness and readability as per ambient light automatically. The TFT screen can be controlled by using toggle switches placed on the handlebar. The ACTIVA e: also comes with Honda’s H-Smart key that gets features like Smart Find, Smart Safe, Smart Unlock and Smart Start.

Revolutionary Swappable Battery Technology

The ACTIVA e: introduces a new era of convenience and efficiency in electric mobility with its swappable battery technology, allowing for a quick and easy recharge to keep riders on the go. It is equipped with Honda Mobile Power Pack e: which are swappable batteries developed and maintained by Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd. The ACTIVA e: gets two such swappable batteries, each of 1.5 kWh capacity, and it is tested to offer a range of 102 km* on a full charge.

The swappable batteries can be exchanged with the help of designated Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: (BeX swapping stations) planned across the city for a seamless experience. It is already live in Bengaluru & Delhi and will be soon started in Mumbai as well. Powering the ACTIVA e: is an advanced in-house developed permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that delivers 6 kW* of peak power and 22 Nm* of torque for impressive performance. It can sprint from 0 to 60 km/h in 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 80 km/h. The ACTIVA e: gets three riding modes, namely Econ, Standard & Sport.

Honda QC1 | Go New. Go Far.

Sleek, Seamless Styling That Stands Out

The new Honda QC1 is a personal mobility solution that combines fluidic design and sophisticated engineering. Its seamless styling symbolizes elegance with its smooth body lines flowing across the surface. Sporting a sleek design with LED headlights & tail lamp, as well as clear winkers, the new QC1 is set to make a statement on the road.

To blend right with your personality, the new QC1 is offered in five vibrant colour options. They are – Pearl Serenity Blue, Pearl Misty White, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Pearl Shallow Blue. This electric scooter also boasts classy rear-view mirrors, stylish 12-inch front alloy wheel, a sturdy grab rail, and an overall eye-catching futuristic look that will appeal to modern-day riders.

Advanced Battery and Charging Technology

Under the sleek exterior, the Honda QC1 is powered by a 1.5 kWh fixed battery pack that has been rigorously tested to provide an impressive range of 80 km* on a single charge, enabling riders to travel with ease. Charging the QC1 is effortless at home with a 330-watt off-board home charger that comes with an auto-cut technology, ensuring a safe and efficient charging process.

It can be charged from 0 to 80% in 4 hours 30 minutes while a full juice up will take 6 hours and 50 minutes. The QC1 gets an in-wheel electric motor that has a peak power rating of 1.8 kW* and maximum torque of 77 Nm*. It has a top speed of 50 km/h. Moreover, there are two riding modes, Standard & Econ, that adjust power and efficiency based on the rider’s preference, delivering a tailored riding experience.

Features for Enhanced Convenience

The Honda QC1 is packed with features that keep convenience at the forefront. There is a 5.0-inch all-info LCD display that offers all the vehicle information in a simplified manner at one glance. For added utility, it gets a USB Type-C outlet to charge all your personal mobile devices on the go, along with an ample 26-litre under-seat storage box, making the QC1 perfect for daily commutes.

Unmatched Ownership Experience:

Honda is raising the bar in EV segment with the launch of ACTIVA e: and QC1, setting a new standard for customer satisfaction. Both these electric scooters will be sold via HMSI’s existing selected dealer network. The ACTIVA e: will be available in Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru with deliveries starting from February 2025 onwards. The QC1 will be initially available in select cities from February 2025 onwards.

Both the EV models will be manufactured at HMSI’s Narsapura plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka. These models will be offered with 3 years or 50,000 km warranty along with three free services for the first year. Honda is aiming to elevate the customer experience to unparalleled heights by also providing free roadside assistance for the first year. These benefits underscore Honda’s unwavering commitment to delivering a seamless ownership journey, solidifying its EVs as an obvious choice for customers.