Honour of Ashoka Award 2026 Recognises Eminent Personalities from Judiciary, Bureaucracy, Cinema and Entertainment at India Habitat Centre

New Delhi, October 27, 2026: The Honour of Ashoka Award 2026, organised by the Charles Walters Council for Innovation and Research (CWCIR) in association with the Association of Indian Bureaucrats, was held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, bringing together eminent personalities from the judiciary, bureaucracy, diplomacy, public administration, cinema, television, music, arts and culture. The ceremony aimed to recognise distinguished individuals for their professional achievements, leadership, public service and contributions to society.

The event witnessed the presence of several eminent dignitaries, including His Lordship Mr Justice G. K. Balakrishnan, former Chief Justice of India; Justice Rajesh Tandon, former Judge of the High Court of Uttarakhand; His Lordship Mr Justice Mahindra Mohan Shrivastava, former Chief Justice of the High Courts of Rajasthan and Madras; Ambassador Dr V. B. Soni, IFS, former Secretary to the Government of India; Shri C. B. Tiwari, senior officer, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India; Dr Anju Rathi Rana, the first woman Law Secretary of India; and Shri Yashovardhan Jha Azad, former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Their participation underscored the event’s emphasis on recognising excellence across public institutions and diverse professional fields.

Among the personalities recognised in the bureaucracy and public administration category were Shri R. P. Meena, IPS; Shri M. N. Sharma, PCS; Dr Geeta Khanna, Chairperson of the child rights protection body, Government of Uttarakhand; Shri Rakesh Chaturvedi, IFS (Retd.); Dr Sanjay Kannoje, IAS; Shri Rakesh Singh, IRTS; and Shri Sanjeev Tiwari, Additional Director, Directorate of Public Relations, Chhattisgarh. H.E. Mrs Anca Verma, Ambassador to the United Nations, was also listed among the distinguished awardees. The category highlighted the importance of administrative leadership, public welfare, institutional responsibility and dedication to service.

The award also recognised personalities from the Indian film, television, music, modelling and entertainment industries, reflecting the growing importance of creative professionals in shaping cultural expression and influencing society. The names listed among the awardees included various known and renowned actors including Shashi Sharma, Akshara Gowda Bikki, Tanushree Dutta, Tridha Choudhury, Tina Datta, Nandita Swetha, Lucky Bisht, Nidhi Uttam, music director Mohit Pathak, Puja Sharma, Ariah Agarwal, Roma Arora, Rasha Kirmani, Megha Gupta, Garimah Parihar, international anchor and model Prateeka Sood, and actor Gurket Kaur. Their diverse professional backgrounds represented the breadth of India’s entertainment and creative sectors, from cinema and television to music, modelling and media.

The organisers positioned the Honour of Ashoka Award as a platform for acknowledging merit, professional accomplishment and meaningful contributions across different fields. By bringing together representatives from public administration, the judiciary, diplomacy and the entertainment industry, the initiative sought to create a common space for celebrating excellence and inspiring emerging professionals. The recognition of personalities from varied disciplines also reflected the organisers’ broader vision of honouring achievements that contribute to institutional development, cultural enrichment and social progress.

Abhishek Pandey, Director of the Charles Walters Council for Innovation and Research, served as the Convenor of the event, while Shivani Sharma, Founder of the Shivani Sharma Foundation, served as Co-Convenor. The initiative reflects CWCIR’s focus on building platforms that connect professionals, public figures and contributors from different sectors through recognition of their achievements and service.

The Honour of Ashoka Award 2026 at the India Habitat Centre brought together a wide spectrum of professional accomplishments under one platform, highlighting the value of leadership, integrity, creativity and social contribution. Through its recognition of individuals from governance, public service, cinema, television and culture, the event sought to celebrate achievement while encouraging a wider appreciation of the people contributing to India’s institutional, social and cultural landscape.