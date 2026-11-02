Making Kabaddi an Olympic Sport is Our Goal

Hyderabad, November 2: The International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) is working towards its goal of including Kabaddi in the 2036 Olympic Games, said IKF President Kasani Gnaneshwar. He also stated that efforts are underway to secure a place for Kabaddi in the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The Executive Committee meeting of the International Kabaddi Federation was held on Sunday in Hyderabad under the chairmanship of IKF President Kasani Gnaneshwar. Addressing the media after the meeting, he shared the federation’s future plans and initiatives for the global development of Kabaddi.

He stated that the inclusion of Kabaddi in the Olympics would bring greater international recognition to the sport and provide significant encouragement and opportunities to players. It would also motivate more people across the world to take up the sport, while encouraging countries to allocate dedicated funds for its development.

He announced that the federation is preparing plans to organise a Kabaddi World Cup and launch a Women’s Kabaddi Premier League in the near future. Countries interested in hosting the Kabaddi World Cup have been invited to submit their proposals. The host country will be finalised after reviewing the expressions of interest received.

Highlighting the success of men’s Kabaddi Pro Games, he said that the federation aims to create similar opportunities for women through dedicated women’s Kabaddi leagues, encouraging greater participation and promoting women athletes at the international level.

He further stated that 62 countries have come forward to participate in Kabaddi and have obtained membership in the International Kabaddi Federation.

The federation is committed to taking all necessary measures to support Kabaddi players by providing better facilities, professional training and incentives to strengthen the sport at the global level, he added.

Directors Venkatesh Bandari and Govind Narayan Sharma, along with Executive Committee members from various countries, including Osama and Sharma, attended the meeting.